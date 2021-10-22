Auruhfy’s new collection Dyuti is all about bold, sassy colours and easy silhouettes

Jaipur-born Prashasti Goyal’s label Auruhfy’s latest collection Dyuti, makes a powerful statement with its approach towards sustainable fashion. Auruhfy, the fashion and home decor brand, focuses on blending traditional Indian crafts and textiles keeping in mind the importance of sustainability. They create an assortment of handcrafted women’s clothing, accessories, and home decor products. Launched in the year 2016 by two young women entrepreneurs — Prashasti and Kanupriya, the brand was built on their shared passion for design and aesthetics. But currently, it is solely owned and managed by Prashasti.

Prashasti, an interior designer and certified fashion designer, had begun her educational journey by pursuing a Bachelor in Interior Architecture and Design from Pearl Academy (2014). “From the very beginning I knew my calling was in fashion. For research, I went to the Khamir Crafts Society in Bhuj, Gujarat, which gave me a lot of insights into how local artisans work. I went through the entire learning process that goes into the making of the final product, before starting the brand,” she says. Prashasti takes us through the latest collection. Excerpts.

Raven Mermaid Skirt





What was the idea behind Dyuti?



Dyuti is an amalgamation of hope and purity in the form of hues and designs, rising from the ashes of despair like a phoenix. Dyuti is paying homage to the ray of light we wish to experience after a series of dreadful days. It’s a celebration of better days yet to be witnessed. The prints of the collection exude optimism and versatility like a new bloom after a stormy night. We conceptualised it during the pandemic.

Tell us about the fabrics and silhouettes used in Dyuti.

The garments are intricately handcrafted in cotton and muslin silk. The hand embroidery and drapery of the collection have a dynamic yet practical approach for the contemporary world. The collection boasts solid colours in asymmetrical silhouettes suitable for both beachwear and daywear — be it a shirt, dress or a sari.

Prashasti Goyel



Your future plans?



We are working on our winter collection, featuring warm fabrics instead of focussing only on layering. We are also working on a lighter festive collection.



Rs 2,000 upwards.

Available online.



