Olio's new artisanal jewellery collection will make you swoon over the moon!

A study of India’s glorious age of antiquity is not complete without a mention of antique jewellery. It stood out for its antique designs which still resonates with today’s voguish generation. In contemporary times, several jewellery brands have been reimagining the rich tales of ancient India with modish artisanal jewellery that is like wearable art. Of such labels, Olio distinguishes itself as an artistic jewellery brand that is known to capture the spirit of ancient India with urbane designs.

The brand helmed by friends Aashna Singh and Sneha Saksena was launched in 2015 and has since then been spotted on style divas like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon and more.

Moreover, they have also captured the imagination of the youth with their creations on contemporary themes that celebrate womanhood, beauty, inclusivity, history and diversity. This time, the young and flamboyant women behind Olio have created a whimsical jewellery collection titled Chandni. It is inspired by the enigmatic allure of the moon and digs deeper into ancient wisdom that chronicles its powerful influence on the mind and body.

Telling us more about the inspiration, Aashna shares, “Since the beginning of time, humans have been tracking the moon, observing its changes, and noticing our undeniable connection with its monthly ebbs and flows. Emotions, sleep cycle, menstruation, our love life and more have all been linked to the moon. In Vedic astrology, the moon is considered to be the most influential planet, as it governs mind and emotions, temperament, behaviour, mood, instincts, emotional make up, and feelings. So we came up with the collection Chandni.”

The collection features chic yet timeless dangler ear rings, rings, hoops, chokers, necklaces, chains and pendants that are lightweight and arty. Telling us about the design process Aashna avers, “Inspired by the moon and its phases, we designed the cycle choker and dangler set. They have motifs of the phases of the moon interspersed with stones. The crescent moon face motif features across our basic hoops as well as a simple pendant. We also have a ring inspired by an actual Navratna ring that my maternal grandmother passed down to me. The Hamsa Pendant is a protective amulet and the Shiraz Earrings are a very retro pair of earrings, again inspired by a piece worn by my mother in the '90s.”

Given that the expectations of people are drastically changing, Aashna shares how the collection corresponds to that, “Today, people love pieces that are unique, have a story behind them, and are wearable. So our aim is to always find that intersection between these different aspects.” The collection thrives on the trend of artisanal jewellery where pieces are handcrafted with utmost creativity, precision and applied art.

Rs.3,500 upwards.Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada