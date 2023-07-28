Women's footwear brand Chere aims to adorn a million feet with its products

When one opens Chere's website or social media handles, it will become evident that it is a women-centric fashion brand that offers a versatile range of footwear that caters to varied fashion preferences. Since Chere claims it wants to adorn a million feet with its products, we interacted with Virender Kumar, Partner and Creative Head, Chere, to know more about the brand that makes anything from heels, flats and wedges to sandals for occasions like dancing nights, coffee dates and even break-up parties!

Also read: Abhinav Mishra’s collection Tara Sitara takes inspiration from Sufi reading of love

Excerpts:



Q: Could you tell us about your new arrivals and what demographic of women they cater to?

A: Our new arrivals are an absolute delight for fashion-forward women who adore staying ahead of the trends. From chic wedges to plush flats, glided heels to elegant closed-toe options, we've got a diverse collection that caters to the discerning tastes of women from all walks of life. Crafted with the finest handpicked materials, our masterpieces not only boast stunning design but also exemplify durability and eco-friendliness.

The footwear brand makes products that focus on comfort and style





Q: How does Chere keep meeting the expectations of its customers when they are diverse and their choices varied?

A: At Chere, our customers are at the heart of everything we do! We believe that diversity is beautiful, and we embrace the uniqueness of our customers' thoughts and preferences. To meet their expectations, we are constantly evolving, experimenting, and innovating. We curate a dynamic collection that draws inspiration from global design trends while ensuring our products cater to the ever-changing aspirations and lifestyles of Indian consumers.



Q: Does sustainability take precedence when a product is designed?

A: We understand that being a modern fashionista means more than just looking good; it's about making choices that reflect your values. By choosing Chere Footwear, you can confidently strut your stuff, knowing that your shoes were crafted with a focus on environmental responsibility. Together, we can make a positive difference for the planet, one stylish step at a time.

The firm's raffia collection is among its best-sellers





Q: What products have been your best-sellers and how do you plan on keeping them relative in the years to come?

A: Our stylish embellished heel options and raffia/jute collection have truly stolen hearts and are our best-sellers! Our fashion-forward customers adore both the intricate designs of the embellished heels and the comfort of our plush flats. To ensure these shoes remain timeless classics, we stay closely connected to our customers, actively seeking their feedback and insights.

Also read: House of Raisons brings a new collection showcasing hand-drawn and hand-painted prints



Q: What do you predict will be the next big thing with respect to footwear?

A: We believe that the trend of striking the perfect balance between comfort and style is here to stay. Women want footwear that not only looks fabulous but feels fabulous too! So, be on the lookout for designs that seamlessly merge fashion-forward aesthetics with ultimate comfort.

The footwear brand is focusing on sustainability big time

INR 1,500-5,000. Available online on chere.in.