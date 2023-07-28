Singer-organiser Kalyani Nair all set to release her 1st EP

Kalyani Nair has been in the music industry for two decades now. Having started out as a singer, she has evolved into a composer and now she is set to release her first EP that contains four tracks. Speaking to Indulge, the co-founder of The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE) says although her album, the first song from which is set to be released on July 31, 2023, comprises four tracks in total and the most important of the lot is Nam Tham.

Also read: Vardaan Arora hopes that his latest single, Addicted to Sad, makes anyone who resonates with it feel less alone

"Nam Tham was the very reason TICE was formed two years ago. I had written this piece and wanted a group of voices for the composition. In fact, initially the group was called Nam Tham. It grew and became TICE eventually. So, I cannot separate the genesis of TICE and the album," says Kalyani.

While the album has the song Nam Tham in two languages (Tamil and English), the other two tracks are named Iru Manam and Omanathingal. Kalyani says she availed of the Budapest Scoring Inc (orchestra)'s services for the latter two, having worked with them for several movies previously. Omanathingal is a Malayalam song which is based on a classical poem called Omanathinkal Kidavo.

The songs in the EP each feature 25 voices from The Indian Choral Ensemble

All the tracks have about 25 voices from The Indian Choral Ensemble, says Kalyani who has worked with top music composers, including Santosh Narayanan and Sean Roldan, in movies including Attakathi, Cuckoo, Pizza, Mundasupatti and Sathuranga Vettai. Her first Tamil song was Enna Seyya from the film Parthiban Kanavu which was released in 2003.

Also read: Stringing a reverie with Salim Merchant

As for what the future holds, Kalyani says more albums can be expected from her. "Choral music is my passion and I definitely want to write more for TICE. As a composer, I want to explore other avenues as well. I am always open to work on different styles of music," she states.