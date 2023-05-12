With Mufti's pink collection, men can now paint their wardrobe pink! 

Pink is for girls, they say. Well, no. Times have changed. Pink is for all those who love to flaunt their vibrant flamboyant side. Breaking the stereotype and colouring men’s wardrobe pink is the

latest collection by Mufti.

With the summer making us sweat and how, the collection comes right on time to provide some respite and comfort with a colour as soothing as pink. And guess what, if you thought pink is not for all occasions, well, you are wrong! It’s a colour which can be styled for any occasion, from office formal to casual wear or for a party.

Pink is also usually associated with cheerfulness enhancing your fun personality. It is as masculine as any blue, black or white outfit in your wardrobe.

If you are looking for the best fit to break the mundane Monday blues, paint it pink. Any shirts or T-shirts in shades of pink can never go wrong for an office day. You can style a checkered or striped pink shirt with white or light shaded formal chinos or cotton pants, for a fresh start to the day. If you have a

movie night planned, or you want to chill with your friends, wear a pink T-shirt paired with blue denim pants.

And of course, heading out for a party? Experiment with your look and choose pink. You can pair a light pink jacket with white T-shirt and baggy jeans and complete the look with some accessories like rings or a statement neckpiece.

What’s more? For your dreamy beach holidays, opt for floral printed shirts paired with white shorts.

Get your best holiday pictures clicked in a pair of pink bottoms with a light shaded shirt or T-shirt.

Rs 1,000 onwards.

Available online.

