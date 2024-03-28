‘Bagh’ collection from The India Craft House is all about the six yards of wonder!

In the village of Bagh in Madhya Pradesh, artisans use hand-carved blocks to stamp vibrant patterns onto crisp white cotton. With each press of the block, colours extracted from native flowers, seeds, and leaves bleed into the fabric. Reds as rich as a rose, mingle with blacks as deep as midnight, creating compositions that are unique to the Bagh style. This is an enchanting craft passed down through generations and is ready to live on for more generations in your wardrobe. To add another gem of Indian handicraft art to your wardrobe, The India Craft House (TICH) has launched its new collection of hand-block printed saris. Called Bagh, the collection also includes handwoven tant Bengal saris.

“Each of our collections comes from different parts of the country. These are different in terms of the wider range of colours and options included in the range,” says Sona Puri, director of TICH, which was founded in 2010, in Gurgaon.