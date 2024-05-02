Up for some denim drama?

Denim never dies! Come summer, spring or winter, denim is one of the most preferred choices of outfits. And this season, if you are looking at revamping or adding to your denim collection, look no further than Shivanii’s latest The Denim Collection. This ready-to-wear label offers all things denim, separates, crop tops, jackets button-downs, along with must-have trends.
From classic silhouettes to contemporary designs, each piece is thoughtfully curated to seamlessly integrate into every wardrobe, offering endless possibilities for self-expression and style. The launch of this collection marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s journey, as it continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the world of fashion.
From fashion enthusiasts to industry insiders, anticipation is high for this groundbreaking collection that promises to redefine denim for the modern era.
With a focus on ethical sourcing and responsible production practices, each garment is created with the utmost respect for the environment and the people involved in the manufacturing process. The label constantly questions what the modern, affluent and fashionable wearer looks like beyond the confines of classicism and tradition, and answers that very question through each seasonal collection. A nonchalant, fun and novel take on everyday glamour where each style is authentic yet innovative in design and one that maximises comfort, style and performance.
“The ‘casualisation’ of dress codes — not just in the workplace, but also for smarter occasions, has given denim a space to become an every-day essential in the modern wardrobe. Driven by millennial desire for retro designs masquerading in modern silhouettes, customised product and technical fabrics, we are renewing our focus on denim this summer. The collection encapsulates the essence of versatility and sophistication and is inspired by the spirit of individuality, nonchalance, understated cool and self-expression,” says Shivanii, founder and creative director.
