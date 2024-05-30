Discover self love with this new vibrant collection

Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani, Rasika Duggal, and Shilpa Shetty have all been muses for Priti Shekhar Singh, founder and creative director of Label Earthern, that was founded in 2019, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
The label can be aptly described as raw and coarse, yet warm and gentle. The colour of their collections, the texture, intricate hand embroidered patterns and motifs are all a play of nature. The minimalist design sensibility, clean cuts, and straight silhouettes are an ode to the old world. A world where entertainment was restricted to Doordarshan, books were exciting, afternoons were dreamy, families were united, and society was warm. Everything from that world is an inspiration to the label, and it makes a conscious effort to recreate that image through timeless silhouettes that can be a part of modern women’s everyday life.
With their latest collection, Rani, the label explores the elemental truth about self-love which is both vulnerable and wildly radiant. “It is this delicate balance that has inspired Rani, where each look is a celebration of the many facets of this universal emotion — love that is unconquerable and irresistible; and love that goes on gathering power and spreading itself, until eventually it transforms everyone whom it touches,” explains Priti, adding, “As we step into the new season, this launch is a subtle summation of what it means to be human — our longing for love, our longing to understand how the world works, and spending our lives foraging for understanding as we make our uncharted way through the wilderness of being. But more than that, it brought us to a question: Can dressing up be a form of self-care? And the answer, we found, was a resounding yes.”
Rani, Priti tells us, is a little more on the festive side and with more variations in embroidery and silhouettes with darker colour palette. Botanical floral, especially flowers that are found in valley of Kashmir — like oleander, African marigold, jasmine and pomegranate — are some of the specific motifs one can find in this collection.
As the name suggests, the edit has a very bold yet enigmatic colour palette — from vibrant hues like rani pink, sindoori red and emerald green to soft shades of pink and eggshell. “Decorated with our signature botanical motifs in zardozi, Rani spotlights fabrics — mangalgiri hand woven silks, iridescent Banarasis, chanderis and soft velvets — that feel great on the skin,” Priti says, adding, “At Label Earthen, what we believe in reflects in our lineup of saris and simple and classic kurta sets along with timeless and breathable lehengas you’ll love wearing any season.”
Sharing tips on how the collection can be styled, Priti says, “Each outfit is timeless and effortless. You can style it with some traditional jewellery and mojris during the day or with high heels for a wedding sangeet night.” And what’s her favourite piece, we ask. “Gilani Rani sari in a lovely fuchsia pink with a red blouse and Salma Sitara Rani Kali kurta set in a soothing ivory zardozi embroidery, ” she says.
She also informs us that the label has just launched its summer collection, Little Things, which is all about reconnecting to your roots through celebrating small pleasures of life. “The outfits are made from the softest handwoven Bengal and Jamdani cotton. This is the first time we have worked with fine Bengal Jamdani,” she concludes.
Price ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,00,000.
Available online.
