Discover self love with this new vibrant collection

With their latest collection, Rani, the label explores the elemental truth about self-love which is both vulnerable and wildly radiant. “It is this delicate balance that has inspired Rani, where each look is a celebration of the many facets of this universal emotion — love that is unconquerable and irresistible; and love that goes on gathering power and spreading itself, until eventually it transforms everyone whom it touches,” explains Priti, adding, “As we step into the new season, this launch is a subtle summation of what it means to be human — our longing for love, our longing to understand how the world works, and spending our lives foraging for understanding as we make our uncharted way through the wilderness of being. But more than that, it brought us to a question: Can dressing up be a form of self-care? And the answer, we found, was a resounding yes.”

Rani, Priti tells us, is a little more on the festive side and with more variations in embroidery and silhouettes with darker colour palette. Botanical floral, especially flowers that are found in valley of Kashmir — like oleander, African marigold, jasmine and pomegranate — are some of the specific motifs one can find in this collection.