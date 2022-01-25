‘Rock’ing it right

It’s raining engagements this season and people are more than eager to share pictures of their big rocks! English TV personality Simon Cowell’s fiancee Lauren Silverman flashed her gorgeous ring while the much-in-love couple were spotted leaving the Britain’s Got Talent auditions during the weekend. The Internet couldn’t stop talking about the beautiful sparkler that stole the show that night. Jewellery buffs said it’s a 15ct oval-cut diamond and estimated the retail value at $3.4 million or £2.5 million.



Megan Fox’s special ring has been trending too. Machine Gun Kelly described the ring he gave his fiance as a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. He shared a video of the ring saying, “.... the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love...”



With all this and more, we try to find out what goes behind picking the ‘big rock’. “Engagement rings come in a variety of designs and materials. A solitaire diamond ring is the most classic of them all. This could be a result of trends and culture. In terms of design, a single diamond atop the band allows for the passing of light through the diamond and hence enhancing the diamond sparkle and shine,” shares Toranj Mehta, director of marketing, De Beers India.



Going by the pictures on Instagram and Pinterest, most want their engagement rings to have a stone, over just a band or any other design. Pratiksha Prashant, CEO at Kishandas & Co, explains the trend. “A ring with a centrestone is a proven and a smart choice -- be it a surprise proposal or a purchase in the store. We live in a time when we have to cope with the unexpected on a daily basis, so these tried-and-true styles are a safe bet. While bands and other designs make for a good style statement, they look best layered with rings that have a central stone. Rings with a central stone and simple setting allow the diamond to shine brightly in all of its striking beauty, allowing these stones to emanate a distinct sparkle.”



Customers come to jewellery stores with various kinds of requests, and custom-made seems to be a hot favourite right now. “People come to De Beers Forevermark looking for classic designs with a contemporary twist. Consumers are also looking for fancy cut diamonds for their rings. But above all, people are looking for a natural diamond that sparkles and showcases its brilliance,” Toranj tells CE.



Heirloom-inspired designs combine contemporary love themes with vintage designs, resulting in new family traditions and legacies. “Our clients look for traditional rings with a modern touch, designs inspired by heirlooms, vintage styles. Rings that speak of the timelessness of yesteryear, while yet being distinctive in their design. People in Hyderabad, we’re told, are looking for a solitaire in the centre with an intricate halo around and enhancing the beauty of the central stone,” says Pratiksha.



To take it a step further, tiny stones in a pave setting can be added to make it look rich and elegant. “Round brilliant diamonds are a popular choice for solitaires, closely followed by cushion-cut diamonds, which have an old European charm. Rings in white or rose gold are popular because they have a modern yet classic look,” she shares.



When it comes to gemstones, sapphires, emeralds and rubies are some of the popular choices. Blue sapphire rings inspired by Princess Diana’s ring have also been requested, she adds. Gemstones are chosen as either the focal stone or as accent stones in stacking rings. It is currently fashionable to pair the engagement ring with bands that feature accents of gemstones.



While the dates for wedding ceremonies may change or be on hold for now, with the current events, the desire to celebrate love and togetherness seems to be stronger than ever. All in all, simplicity and elegance seem to be of utmost importance when choosing the perfect ring, a classic solitaire setting is timeless. But, the right kind of a setting and style are important too, experts say.

Did you know? Socholars say it was the Egyptians who invented the engagement ring, some others believe it’s the Greeks. But, the first betrothal ring was reliably traced as far back as ancient Rome

The custom is seen among the Western world and is slowly spreading to the Eastern nations

Engagement rings for men are called ‘management’ rings

An engagement ring is to be worn on the left ring finger only

Across the globe, engagement rings feature either diamonds or various other gemstones