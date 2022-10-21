  Diwali gifting: Unbox happiness with this ultimate shopping guide

Diwali is all about a wholesome shopping experience. Ahead of the festival, we have got you covered with an ultimate gifting guide in lifestyle. From limited edition timepieces and delicate jewellery to arty gifts and accessories, these presents that will make you and your loved ones steal the limelight.



BlueStone’s festive baubles

Festivities are incomplete without bling and baubles. Capturing the spark of the Festival Of Lights, jewellery brand BlueStone has come up with two festive collections titled Onella and Ashta. While Onella means light in Greek, Ashta is inspired by the eight avatars of goddess that manifests divinity, peace and prosperity in life. The collections are crafted in 18kt yellow, rose and white gold. Further, they are embellished with dazzling diamonds, yellow sapphires, topazes and other gemstones that will let you shine on with grace.

₹5,000 upwards. Available online.

Daniel Wellington timepieces

As you welcome auspicious moments, gifting timeless watches comes as a thoughtful present. Global watch and accessory brand Daniel Wellington has come up with stunning limited edition watches for Diwali gifting. From the delicate crystal-studded Quadro Lumine Pressed Mesh for women to The Quadro Lumine Pressed Piano and water-resistant timepiece Iconic Motion for couples, they stand out for their minimalist, functional and suave style.

₹16,999. Available online and in-stores.





Shaya’s Khubsoorat collection

When there's the festive extravaganza all around, we hope you stand out for your simplicity and elegant style. Blending the same sensibilities into jewellery, Shaya’s new festive collection Khubsoorat has a slew of oxidised statement pieces like floral studs, headbands, body chains, anklets, rings, earrings and more splashed in vibrant hues of green, blue and pink! They are a perfect mix of traditional ethos and trendy design and can add that extra oomph to your occasionwear.

Price on request. Available online.





Jaipur Watch Company’s Coin Watch

Investing in gold and jewellery is auspicious around Diwali. But what if one can blend heirloom-worthy precious metals with rare heritage pieces? Jaipur Watch Company, a heritage Horlogerie brand has come up with its Coin Watch collection. It features vintage gold coins delicately encrusted in the dial that belong to the pre and post-partition era. A piece of rarity, this gift is a keepsake of historical times that transcends generations.

Price on request. Available online and in-store.





Arpita Mehta’s Laylah edit

The long wait for a wardrobe reset is finally over with new designer wear collections arriving on shelves. Arpita Mehta’s latest festive edit Laylah is one that brings a lustrous, glamorous, and timeless Indian beauty to the fore with a rich colour palette of flaming reds, moss green, pinks and more. The collection includes stunning ensembles like co-ords, lehengas, cape sets, ruffled saris and more to dress you to the nines.

Price on request. Available online.

Joker and Witch’s accessory

When it comes to the young, aspirational generation, they want something that is fun, trendy yet affordable and high-on style. Bringing the same aspects, accessory brand Joker and Witch is offering a wide array of suave watches and glitzy accessories like earrings, brooches, rings, pendants and more that will add a debonair look to your festive outfit. The design styles are modish and versatile which makes them a foremost choice for Gen-Z and millennials.

₹749. Available online.





Aishwarya Ravichandran’s illustrations

Diwali and decorations go hand in hand. Bringing us some art inspiration this year, artist Aishwarya Ravichandran -a NIFT alumnus known for her vivid illustrations - has come up with framed festive prints. They truly capture the spirit of the festival with motifs of gods, goddesses, temples, durbars and scenes from mythological epics like Ramayana illustrated with fine detailing. The striking prints come in various sizes with the most exquisite ones presented on organic muslin. They give an attractive arty upgrade to your space and are an impressive present to an art lover!

₹3000 upwards. Available online.





