Deepika Padukone's sartorial elegance shines in stunning peacock blue sari by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone once again stole the spotlight with her impeccable style at Umang 2023 in Mumbai. The versatile actress, known for her bold fashion choices, graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing peacock blue Benarasi sari from her preferred designer, Sabyasachi. The vibrant blue fabric featured intricate golden floral threadwork, and Sabyasachi's unique touch was evident in the detailed floral patterns on the broad borders, adding to the overall allure of the ensemble.

Deepika’s regal look was enhanced by the blouse, which boasted a close-up neckline, full sleeves, and exquisite button detailing. Completing her traditional attire was a lavish Kundan gold set, including matching studs. The actress opted for a middle-parted, sleek low bun, and her makeup showcased minimalism with neutral-toned smoky eyes, nude pink lips, and well-defined brows.

Known for her love of traditional saris, Deepika’s collection spans various fabrics, showcasing a particular fondness for Sabyasachi’s ornate aesthetic. Whether attending promotional events or weddings, the actress continues to make a statement with her elegant and diverse sari choices.

This isn't the first time Deepika has collaborated with Sabyasachi for a major event. She exclusively sported Sabyasachi at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her versatile style. For the opening ceremony, she opted for a striking black and gold sequin sari with block-printed stripes and exquisite embroidery, highlighting her sartorial sophistication.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan film, Jawan, in a special appearance. Her upcoming projects include Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film, Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The movie is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2024. She will also be seen in the science fiction dystopian film, Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Aswin directional also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in important roles.