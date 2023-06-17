Nushrratt Bharuccha is a sight to behold in a gorgeous mini-ensemble

When it comes to fashion, Nushrratt Bharuccha is unbeatable. Whether it’s ethnic, western or a contemporary style statement, she knows how to pull off every look with absolute finesse. She often inspires us with her epic-style game and set major sartorial goals.

For now, we were glued to her latest post on Instagram. What did she try this time? Nushrratt shared snippets from her latest fashion photoshoot and we are thrilled. She dazzled her way in a gorgeous ensemble from the fashion brand Abhishek Sharma Official. Nushrratt’s stylish pick showcased a high-collar turtle neck, full sleeves, and an intricate bead and katdana work throughout.

What added more oomph to her look was the mini length of her outfit from the front and a heat-pleated lame textured drape and an attached trail at the back. Indeed, the actress added the much-needed glam twist to our dull day.

She amped up her look with a bold statement ring and a pair of nude stiletto heels. Matching the vibe, she opted for a bold red lipstick. Nushrratt also added nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and contoured cheeks with a touch of blush. Her hair was tied in a bun.

Some days ago, Nushrratt won compliments for a vibrant fuchsia pink gown. She shared pictures of her utterly glam look and received appreciation for the same. The outfit was from the shelves of the designer label Tanieya Khanuja.

Nushrratt’s stunning sleeveless gown showcased a mermaid fit accentuating her curvaceous physique. The ensemble also has sequins all over and a stylish deep neckline. To add more drama, there was a cape covering her shoulders.

The side slit added a bold twist to the monochromatic look. She adorned herself with a silver choker necklace and strappy heels. Her shimmery eyelids, smokey eyes, ample mascara, and nude lip colour went well with the overall look.

Nuhsrratt is known for pulling off some of the most amazing fashion looks with utmost charm.

