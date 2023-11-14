Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate elegance in red and black ensembles for Diwali celebrations

This Diwali held special significance for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi as they celebrated their first festival together as a married couple. After tying the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Italy earlier this month, the duo has been delighting fans with glimpses of their festive celebrations on social media.

For a Diwali party, Varun and Lavanya dazzled in stunning ethnic ensembles, showcasing their style and marital bliss. Lavanya donned a vibrant red Banarasi lehenga, elegantly paired with her mangalsutra. Meanwhile, Varun opted for a black and silver kurta, drawing inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic look in the song Yeh Ladki Hai Allah from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Sharing the festive moments on Instagram, Lavanya captioned one set of pictures, “I hope your Diwali was as amazing as ours,” and for another set, she expressed, “Diwali ka pataka kinda vibe.”

The couple received a shower of compliments from fans and friends alike. Tamannaah Bhatia gushed, “Cutiesss,” while a fan praised, “So handsome. So elegant. Just looking a wow.” Lavanya's choice to prominently wear her mangalsutra also earned admiration. One fan noted, “She is giving respect to mangalsutra because very rare celebrities are giving respect to this. Very happy.”

Varun and Lavanya recently exchanged vows in a grand wedding ceremony, sharing enchanting pictures from their special day. Lavanya looked radiant in a red silk bridal sari from Kanjeevaram, paired with a matching embroidered top and a bordered tissue silk veil. The couple's affectionate poses were captioned by Varun with a simple, “My Lav!”

On the work front, Varun Tej is set to grace the big screen in the upcoming film Operation Valentine along with Manushi Chhillar. The film which is scheduled for release on December 8 is said to be a tribute to the Indian Air Force, bringing an exciting cinematic experience to audiences.