Malaika Arora's effortless style shines in chic t-shirt and boots ensemble which is perfect for your next Sunday outing 

Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and trendsetting styling choices, Malaika Arora consistently graces the fashion scene with her sartorial brilliance. The Bollywood diva effortlessly exudes style and sophistication, consistently dazzling with her fashion-forward ensembles. When not gracing the spotlight with showstopper looks, Malaika effortlessly masters casual yet upscale outfits, as demonstrated by her recent OOTD (Outfit of the Day) for a Sunday outing.

Caught on camera by paparazzi outside her Mumbai residence, Malaika exhibited her signature style with a chic T-shirt dress paired elegantly with boots. The paparazzi shared a clip of her fashionable look on social media, showcasing Malaika's Sunday style. Fans were enamoured by her appearance, showering the comments section with praise and admiration.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor makes a splash in a vibrant multi-coloured dress worth INR 1.72 lakh

Malaika's ensemble featured a white T-shirt dress with a crew neckline, an oversized silhouette, half-length sleeves, drop shoulders, and a mini-length hem, providing a blend of comfort and style. The standout feature of her outfit was the captivating abstract pattern gracing the torso and sleeves, featuring a lively array of black, yellow, pink, blue, and orange hues, adding a playful and eccentric touch to her look.

In terms of styling, Malaika adopted a minimalistic approach, opting for black-tinted sunglasses and knee-length faux leather boots, harmonising flawlessly with the outfit. Complementing her look, she chose a glossy nude lip shade, delicately feathered brows, a dewy complexion, and a natural no-makeup appearance. The final touch to her Sunday style was provided by her centre-parted open long tresses.

Also read: Mouni Roy defines style and elegance in a golden sequined gown, Disha Patani reacts

Malaika’s weekend ensemble presents an ideal choice for various occasions, whether it be a Sunday brunch with friends, a relaxed day at home, or a casual outing with a partner. Emulating Malaika's style or adding a personal touch, one can elevate the look with a messy top knot, gold-toned jewellery, deeper hues of lip shades, and hand accessories like a watch and bracelets. Malaika Arora's fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts, showcasing her innate ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style in her unique wardrobe selections.