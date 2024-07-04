Simply solitaire! Add some sparkle but keep it minimal

Gleaming rings by Forevermark are a definition of modern-day elegance. Whether worn as an engagement ring, a promise ring, or simply as a chic accessory, this piece of jewellery is sure to make a statement.

Price: Rs 1,07,849. Available online.

Radiant adornment nose pins by Divine Solitaire lend a subtle but striking look to any occasion. You can wear it to a wedding or even wear it casually.

Price: Rs 70,164. Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain