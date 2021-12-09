Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot today, here's what we know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will perform the wedding as per the Hindu rituals and will take seven 'phere' in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on Thursday evening at Six Senses hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

According to sources, Vicky Kaushal will tie 'Sehra' at 1.00 p.m, after which he will proceed in a procession that will travel from one end of the hotel to the other.



Picture Gallery | Here's a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding venue, the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan

Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have two wedding ceremonies to honour their respective tradition and culture. The seven 'phere' will be taken in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel. A dinner arrangement for the VIP guests has been made in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late at night.

The fort located in Chauth ka Barwara was built by the Rajput rulers in the 14th century which Six Senses Company has converted into a luxurious heritage hotel.

Many Bollywood celebrities are attending the wedding ceremony.



Also read | How did Vicky meet Katrina?

The security at the fort has been tightened and no one is allowed to even carry mobile phones in the hotel. Digital media security stickers are being used for those who are carrying mobile phones. By using the digital media security sticker technology, the high-profile wedding is being kept secret so that no photos or video leaks occur from inside the venue. At the wedding venue, digital media security stickers are being installed on the camera of their mobiles.



Related:

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Guests savour Mawa Kachori, Gond Pak among other delicacies



Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to head to Maldives for honeymoon