How are you planning to celebrate International Bacon Day?

September 5 is International Bacon Day and Kolkata has long been a paradise for bacon lovers, so scoring some delectable bacon shouldn’t be any hassle at all. From fresh, artisanal deli style bacon to delectable European bacon appetisers there’s options galore if you’re a bacon loyalist looking to make the most of International Bacon Day. We have curated a helpful list of signature bacon dishes from Kolkata’s most popular restaurants, some leads for you to source fresh, daily bacon from city-based delis and charcuteries, as well as an easy bacon recipe for Chef Vikas from Flurys.

Bacon Binge

Here are some of the most iconic dishes you can score in Kolkata's eateries.

Bacon Truffle Fettuccine, The Daily Cafe

The Daily’s Bacon Truffle Fettuccine features German bacon and aromatic truffle, that complements the distinct saltiness of the entree.

Bacon fettucine from The Daily

Angels On Horseback, Mocambo

One of the most iconic bacon dishes you can score in the city, Mocambo loyalists are all too familiar with this English hors d'œuvre which features fillet of chicken wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of onion and sausage risotto.

Bacon Let’s Nacho, My Big Fat Belly

Ballygunge eatery My Big Fat Belly is known for its exceptional bacon dishes and one of the best numbers on the menu is Bacon Let’s Nacho featuring crispy nachos and homemade cheese sauce, topped with Texan mayo, olive, jalapeno, chilly pinto beans, salsa and sour cream.

Asparagus Wrapped in Bacon, Caramelle

Home chef Pritika Sen’s bakery joint Caramelle’s menu features a delicious entree featuring asparagus and bacon. The saltiness of the tender bacon accentuates the crunch of the fresh asparagus which is lightly sautéed in butter before being wrapped up in the bacon.

Asparagus wrapped in bacon by Caramelle's Pritika Sen

Cheesy Bacon Rosti, The Food Storey

Lake Road eatery The Food Storey is perhaps the only place in the city where you can score authentic Rosti which is a Swiss breakfast fritter, prepared with potatoes, chunks of fried bacon and loaded with cream and cheese.

Get It Fresh

Worried about sourcing fresh, raw bacon for your breakfast? Here are some leads:

The Whole Hog

City-based delicatessen and charcuterie The Whole Hog has a diverse menu featuring an array of fresh bacon, artisanal processed cold cuts, ready-to-fry products and raw meats, and are delivering it right to your home. You can also score some authentic Goan pork chorizo, spicy collars, Oxford sausages, Naga style smoked pork ribs or European-style luncheon meat.

Calcutta Deli

You can also pick up some fresh bacon from Calcutta Deli which specialises in pork products and offers pick-up or delivery. Besides fresh bacon you will also find made-to-order novelty ham and custom sausages, European-style cold artisanal cold cuts and a lot more

Meisterwurst

A brand of the trusted German brand Arthur’s Food Company Meisterwurst arrived in India a few years back and is the go-to option for a variety of freshly styled bacon, from pork bratwurst with bacon to bacon wrapped roasted pork tenderloin, and they also deliver.

Cook It Up

Chef Vikas Kumar, Executive Chef at Flurys India shares his recipe for Bacon and Maple Cupcakes.

Bacon and maple cupcakes by Chef Vikas Kumar

Bacon and Maple Cupcakes

Ingredients

Bacon: 50g

Salted Butter: 80g

Bacon fat: 20ml

Icing Sugar : 60g

Egg: 2 nos

Flour : 110g

Maple Syrup: 20ml

Milk: 20ml

Baking Powder: 5g

For the glaze:

Icing Sugar: 100g

Warm water: 50ml

Method:

Cream the butter and the sugar, add eggs slowly. Pan fry the bacon without any fat, chop into bits.

Sieve the flour with the baking powder , add the bacon and rub together, add in the fat mix. Add the milk.

Pour into cupcake moulds, bake at 180C for 20-25 min.Cool.

Mix the icing sugar and the warm water. Glaze the cupcakes with the prepared glaze.

Sprinkle the bacon bits on top. Drizzle some extra maple syrup.