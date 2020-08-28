It's difficult to resist the desire to dine well whether you are locked in or not. With the world adapting to the new normal, diners across the globe are coming up with innovative measures to lure their patrons back. While some are opening their doors once again for their customers for a gustatory experience with safety measure in place, others are delivering the same to the safety of their homes. Yet others are doing both with equal elan and JW Marriott Kolkata surely belongs to that clan.

Recently the five-star property has come up with Marriott On Wheels, bringing a wholesome culinary experience to your doorstep. You can pick and choose from the well-curated menu that comprises the best of the delicacies from Indian, Asian and Continental cuisines and you can order your favourite dishes via online delivery aggregators or directly through the hotel if you are within an eight-km radius.

Pizza

The menu features a wide selection of signature delicacies from JW Kitchen, Vintage Asia and JW Lounge, to give you an experience of the property’s fine-dining at the comfort of your home. We decided to sample a few of their offerings from their menu and were quite impressed with the way they delivered. Each item was packed neatly in eco-friendly boxes with double layers, ensuring that the food was safe and fresh.

Pork

With the focus on encouraging healthy eating and helping the community to boost immunity, the all-day menu includes choices like the Immunity Boosting Bowl of Broccoli and Quinoa and the heart-friendly Palm Hearts and Avocado Salad. There’s also this interesting new Wellness Menu, that offers power-packed, healthy food options, mentioning the nutritional components and calories of each item.

We began our epicurean journey with the delectable thin-crust Mela Carmelita Di Maiale, a bacon and caramelised apple pizza oozing with molten cheese from the Continental section. The pizza was soft and fresh and the taste of the apple melded perfectly with the bacon and cheese, lending the dish a plethora of flavours that thankfully didn’t clash with each other.

Kolkata Mutton Dum Biryani

Next in our plate was the all-time comfort dish Chicken Stroganoff served with Herb Pilaf and it was cooked to perfection with the sauce having a balanced consistency and flavour. If you are not a rice fan you can have the dish with some toasted bread instead.

The Thai Green Curry (veg) tasted fabulous with the steamy jasmine rice and gets a thumbs up from us. The Kung Pao Chicken was good but a little saltier for our palate. The clear winner from the Asian menu for us was the Chilli Basil Pork. This smoky aromatic pork dish was unique in its seasoning and we wished we could have another serving.

Dessert

The Kolkata Chicken Dum Biryani from the Indian section lived up to our expectations and so did the chunky bekti fillets marinated in mustard paste and wrapped in banana leaves. From the dessert section, you should definitely try their gooey Mango and Sao Thome Chocolate Entremet with vanilla for its burst of flavours.

Minimum order amount: Rs1,500 ++

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas