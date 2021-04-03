Hyderabadis ahoy! If you are looking to try Easter goodies this weekend, here are a few places you might want to give a shot.



45th Avenue

Folks, if an easter egg is your type of festival indulgence, then head out to 45th Avenue. Located in Jubilee Hills, the place is known for its dessert gallery and a chocolate room that will transport you to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Easter eggs in several colours

For Easter, expect Coronavirus-shaped chocolate eggs and unicorn-themed eggs. Also, the festival menu offers - Easter Bunny Cake, Hot Cross Bun, and Giant Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting. Rs 299 onwards. Available till April 5 at the store.

Ready for the Easter buffet?

Oakleaf

What is a celebration if there is no scrumptious buffet on the plan? Oakleaf: Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad is hosting a special Easter buffer with enticing delicacies. From desi favourites to classic Continental, name it and they’ve got it on their menu. The place will also host a specially curated array of Easter desserts like cakes and eggs. Rs 850++ onwards. On April 4, 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Easter eggs in a nest replica

Fonce Chocolatier and Cafe

Fonce Chocolatier and Cafe in Hyderabad, known for an array of novel European dessert options, is offering Easter Eggs in sizes of your choosing. A jar of Easter Mini Eggs with caramel and butterscotch draftees to Easter eggs combos in various shapes, neatly wrapped in a basket or replicas of nests, Fonce has you sorted. Ongoing, Rs 450 onwards.