Who hasn’t craved a martini before brunch time? And while a breakfast martini (traditionally a marmalade cocktail made with gin, marmalade, orange liqueur, and lemon juice, instead of vermouth) is the answer to weekday blues, it’s hard to find this blend in the city, that too before late noon. But Raajkutir’s The Swig is offering a vodka-based breakfast martini, infused with both sweet and sour notes, ideal for summer meals.

