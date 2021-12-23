Christmas Recipe: Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky toffee pudding is considered a British classic by various culinary experts, alongside bread and butter pudding, jam roly-poly and spotted dick puddings. The exact origins of sticky toffee pudding are unknown and disputed, but the recipe has become a Christmas favourite across the world. Home baker Kavitha Murugan — who also runs The Madras Patisserie — shares with us her version of this classic recipe, made easy, so you can try it at home.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Toffee sauce

2½ cups heavy cream | 110gms unsalted butter | ½ cup light corn syrup | 1 cup granulated sugar

Dates cake

170 gms pitted dates | ¾ cup water | ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons maida | 1 teaspoon baking powder | ¼ teaspoon baking soda | 1 pinch of salt | 55gms unsalted butter (softened) | ¾ cup packed light brown sugar | 1 large egg | 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Method:

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 1/4 cups of the cream with the butter, corn syrup and sugar; bring to a boil. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until a deep amber caramel forms, about 40 minutes. Carefully whisk in the remaining 1 1/4 cups of cream. Strain the sauce through a sieve into a bowl.

In a small saucepan, simmer the dates in the water over moderately low heat until the water is nearly absorbed and the dates are soft, about 15 minutes. Transfer the dates and any liquid to a food processor and puree until very smooth.

Preheat the oven to 180c. Lightly butter the 6” cake tin. In a small bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer beat the butter with the brown sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla, and then beat in the date purée. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients. Pour the batter into the tin and smooth the tops. Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean; let cool slightly.

Pour the toffee sauce over the freshly baked cake. Cut a slice and serve warm.

