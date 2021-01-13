

Puran Poli with Ganne ke Ras ki kheer

During Makar Sankranti, it is a tradition to make (rice cooked in milk and sugarcane juice). Another favourite delicacy that makes Makar Sankranti all the more special is everyone’s favourite Puran Poli – a Maharashtrian delicacy which is a sweet flatbread stuffed with sweet and crumbly moong-based filling. This recipe brings both the Puran poli and the Ganne ke ras ki rasawal - so you can enjoy the complementary flavours of both.



Preparation time: 1 hour 30 mins

Servings: 3-4



Ingredients for Puran Poli:

 Whole wheat flour - 250 gms

 Salt – 3 gms

 Ghee – 4 5ml

 Water - as required

 Chana dal – 300 gms

 Jaggery - 80 gms

 Nutmeg powder – 2 gms

 Cardamom powder – 2 gms

 Fennel powder – 2 gms



Ingredients for Ganne ke Ras ki Kheer (Rasawal):

 Sugar cane juice - 100 ml

 Rice - 150 gms

 Milk - 50 ml

 Cashew nuts - 30 gms

 Almond - 30 gms

 Ghee - 30 ml



Preparation of Puran Poli:

1. Rinse the chana dal in water. Soak it for 30 mins – 1 hour and drain the water.

2. In a pressure cooker, cook the chana dal for 6 to 7 whistles. The dal should not be mushy or

pasty but cooked well. Once the pressure settles down, strain the cooked dal. It’s kept in the strainer for some minutes so that the stock gets drained. The cooked lentil should be drained well.

3. Heat ghee in a pan and add nutmeg powder, cardamom powder and fennel powder. Fry for a few seconds on low heat.

4. Add the cooked chana dal and grated jaggery. Stir and let this puran mixture cook on a low

flame till the mixture becomes dry. Keep stirring at intervals.

5. Meanwhile take whole wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Mix well.

6. Add a little bit of water and ghee.

7. Begin to knead the dough, adding water as per requirement. The dough should be smooth and soft. Cover and keep aside the dough for 15 to 20 mins.

8. Take a medium size ball from the dough. Roll it into 2 to 3 inches in circumference on a dusted rolling board. Place a portion of puran mixture in the center of the rolled dough. Fold the dough from all the edges.

9. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough.

10. Make a medium circle (poli) depending upon the size of the dough and puran filling you took.

11. On a heated tawa or griddle, spread some ghee. Place the rolled poli/dough circle on the tawa.

12. When one side of the poli turns brown, turn over and cook the other side till you see some

brown spots. Once the second side is cooked, then turn over and apply ghee. The Puran Poli puffing up is a sign that it has turned out well.



Preparation of Ganne ke Ras ki Kheer (Rasawal):

1. Boil the sugarcane juice in a saucepan, and add milk. Allow it to boil. You will notice the impurities floating above. Using a spatula remove the impurities and allow it to cook till you get a golden color juice.

2. Once the juice has reduced to half and after removing all the impurities, add the soaked rice.

Cover the pot and cook on low flame for 40- 50 minutes, or till you get a thick consistency.

3. Now, heat the ghee in a pan and add chopped cashew nuts and almonds. Fry it till golden brown and add it to the Rasawal.

4. Serve warm with Puran Poli and garnish it with some chopped nuts.

Recipe shared by Gurneet Grover, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Palace, Indore