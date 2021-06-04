In times like these, where the pandemic has dampened most of our spirits and the lockdown 2.0 has made it difficult for most us to access our favourite food indulgences, this pastry chef and F&B professional seem to be making the most of the situation we’re in. Saravana Kumar (who has worked with brands like Drunken Monkey, Subway, Café Coffee Day, French Loaf and Dominoes) paired up with his pastry chef friend Jaya Kumaran (who has worked with Marriott and Nilgiris) to launch The Cake Brick — a cloud kitchen pâtisserie that focuses on sweet treats that are hard to come by.

We discovered them on a lazy weekend recently and their Mango Truffle Cake lifted our spirits immediately. The light sponge based cake was perfectly sweet and the fresh ripe and juicy mangoes only added to the experience. The cake was a luscious combination of a fresh cream dessert with the richness of white chocolate added into it. “The idea behind The Cake Brick took fruition during the last lockdown. I love my pastries and desserts and convinced Jaya to join me in this experiment. We launched the kitchen as a trial from our kitchen in Ayanavaram and were shocked with the number of orders we received. Most of our orders were for the traditional cakes though, and so we felt, as pastry lovers ourselves, that we had to introduce more interesting options,” shares co-owner Saravana Kumar.

“As a patissier myself, I wanted to give Chennai something different, and so we worked on a brand new menu featuring fusion dessert jars, doughnuts, brownies and blondies — hoping the customer would respond positively and they did,” adds co-owner Jaya Kumaran.

With another lockdown upon us again, the menu has been limited to full cakes, as they are easier to source ingredients for, but their offering otherwise boasts of interesting options like the Red Velvet Paneer Jamun dessert jar and the White Chocolate Mysore Pak dessert jar. The desserts are available for delivery through Uber and WeFast and orders can be placed on their Instagram page: @thecakebrick.

“We’re hoping the lockdown is lifted in the coming week and we can go back to our full menu, but we’re here at our customer’s service for any special requests,” concludes Saravana Kumar.

INR 200 onwards. Available online.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal