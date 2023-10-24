Check out these Momo hotspots throughout India

What comes to mind when you think of Momo dipped in a popular chilli sauce? This dumpling, stuffed with either vegetarian or non-vegetarian filling is undoubtedly one of the most popular street foods throughout India. For many, it is a recollection of a memory, hanging out with buddies in college, a travel memory, or a happy childhood memory of eating Momos with family.

The steamed stuffed dumpling of Tibetan and Nepali cuisine has a soft spot in the hearts of many Indians, and it's just becoming better with time. We have handpicked some of the most popular Momo hotspots throughout India that you should check out the next time you're in the area.

Delhi - YoTibet

Delhi and Momo complement each other like bread and butter. Despite the fact that the metropolitan city is not historically linked with popular cuisine, the inflow of people residing in the city has put Momo on the Delhi food map and has now become famous in every nook and corner. No one in Delhi is unfamiliar with the famed Yo Tibet restaurant, which is located in Safadarjang, South Delhi. This Tibetan eatery charges a minimum of INR 160 for fresh dumplings ranging from chicken to pork to beef.

Sikkim - Shuffle Momos

The narrative of Sikkim's juicy dim sums is unique in comparison to the rest of the country. Sikkimese fondness for Momo is on another level; because it is a part of their culture, they love to boast and display their skill in creating delectable dumplings on most occasions. While several restaurants in Sikkim provide superb dumplings, if you're a tourist looking to sample traditional food, the Shuffle Momos restaurant located at MG Marg is a must-visit because of its convenient location, high-quality food, and scenic view of Sikkim. The Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Gangtok, Sikkim is a well-known tourist destination for shopping and dining experiences.

Mumbai - Sernyaa Tibetan Kitchen

If you haven't tried the pork-filled momo, in addition to the chicken, beef, and vegetable momos, you're missing out on the best part of the dish. Despite the fact that few Indians enjoy pork, we cannot ignore the minority of those who have tried the king of dim sums. Sernyaa Tibetan Kitchen delivers the greatest juicy, greasy pork Momo that will satisfy your hunger, despite how uncommon it may sound to discover pork Momos in B-town. Currently, Mumbai's Oshiwara and Malad neighbourhoods are home to two Sernyaa Tibetan Kitchen locations.

Bengaluru - Khawa Karpo

If you've read thus far, it should be obvious that Tibetans prepare the best momos, which dominate some of the country's major food markets. Khawa Karpo is a Tibetan restaurant in Koramangala 5th Block that serves hot, juicy momos with achar as a side dish for Bengaluru residents for as little as INR 130 a plate. You'll typically have to wait in a queue to enjoy the Tibetan fare because the restaurant is a small, modest dwelling and they keep getting numerous visitors.

Leh - Lamayuru Restaurant

Saving the best for last, Leh, India's most densely Tibetan-populated city, is encircled by the breathtaking Ladakh Range. The Lamayuru restaurant in Leh is one of the city's most popular eateries, located on a busy market on Fort Road. Aside from Tibetan food, if you're craving Chinese food while you're there, you're at the ideal place because they serve good Chinese food.