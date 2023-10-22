Here are quick and delicious Dussehra recipes to savour

Dussehra, the celebration of good prevailing over evil, is a time for gatherings and traditional meals. As we engage in various rituals and pujas, our busy schedules often leave little time for elaborate cooking. Fortunately, with modern home appliances, preparing authentic dishes doesn't have to be a time-consuming ordeal. These recipes offer a delightful journey into our culinary heritage, allowing you to savour the rich flavours with ease.

Khaman Dhokla - A beloved Gujarati steamed snack made from fermented gram flour (besan)

Ingredients:

- 1 cup gram flour (besan)

- 1/4 cup semolina (sooji)

- 1/4 cup yogurt

- 1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

- 1 tsp Eno fruit salt

- Salt to taste

Method:

1. Mix gram flour, semolina, yoghurt, ginger-green chilli paste, and salt.

2. Add water to make a smooth batter.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl, cook the batter for 2 minutes in a microwave, ensuring it's perfectly prepared while you attend to your Pooja arrangements.

4. Stir it and microwave for 10-15 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.

5. Cut it into pieces.

6. For tempering, heat oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies. Pour this over the dhokla pieces.

Vegetable Biryani - A fragrant and flavorful Indian rice dish cooked with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups Basmati rice

- Assorted vegetables (e.g., carrots, peas, beans, potatoes)

- 2 onions, thinly sliced

- 1/4 cup yogurt

- Biryani spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves)

- Ghee or oil

Method:

1. Rinse the Basmati rice and soak it for 30 minutes. Drain it.

2. In a microwave-safe casserole dish with a lid, cook ghee or oil with the sliced onions, assorted vegetables, and biryani spices in your microwave for 5-6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until they turn golden brown.

3. Add the drained Basmati rice to the dish and sauté with vegetables and spices for 2-3 minutes in the microwave.

4. Stir in the yoghurt and water (typically 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice).

5. Season with salt to taste and microwave the covered dish for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked. Check after 15 minutes.

6. Let it sit for a few minutes. Garnish with fried onions, cilantro, and mint.

Wheat Rava Payasam - A warm and comforting South Indian dessert made with wheat rava, sweetened with jaggery and coconut milk.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup wheat rava

- 1 cup jaggery, grated or powdered

- 1 cup thick coconut milk

- 1/4 cup thin coconut milk

- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

- A pinch of salt

- Ghee (clarified butter)

- Cashews and raisins for garnish

Method:

1. Dry roast the wheat rava in a microwave-safe bowl for 2-3 minutes until aromatic. Set aside.

2. In another microwave-safe bowl, heat the jaggery and water for 1-2 minutes until the jaggery dissolves. Make a syrup.

3. Mix the roasted wheat rava into the jaggery syrup.

4. Microwave the mixture for 2-3 minutes, stirring every minute, until the rava is cooked and the mixture thickens.

5. Add thin coconut milk and microwave for 1-2 minutes.

6. Stir in cardamom powder, a pinch of salt, and thick coconut milk.

7. In another microwave-safe bowl, heat ghee and roast cashews and raisins until golden.

8. Add the roasted nuts to the payasam. Microwave the mixture for 1-2 minutes until heated through. Serve hot or cold according to your preference.

Rose Thandai - A refreshing Indian drink made with milk, nuts, and aromatic spices.

Ingredients:

- 1 liter full-fat milk

- 1/2 cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

- 1/4 cup poppy seeds

- 1/4 cup fennel seeds

- 1/4 cup rose syrup

- Sugar to taste

Method:

1. Soak nuts, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for a few hours, then blend into a smooth paste.

2. Mix the nut paste, rose syrup, sugar, and milk.

3. Refrigerate for a couple of hours for a refreshing and healthy drink.

Serve cold with ice cubes, garnished with rose petals and more nuts. Enjoy these delect