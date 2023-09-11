From Paatram to Kahwa, here are the dishes served at the inaugural G20 Summit world leaders’ dinner

The meticulously curated menu was a testament to India's commitment to showcasing its cultural diversity and culinary excellence

As the inaugural day of the G20 Summit drew to a close, global leaders and delegates converged at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for a lavish gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. The evening unfolded as a delightful journey through the flavours of India, featuring an array of unique Indian delicacies served on silver and gold-plated utensils, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the nation's rich cultural tapestry.

The culinary adventure commenced with a message on the menu, which read, “A medley of traditions, customs, and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways, Taste connects us.” This set the stage for an unforgettable dining experience that not only tantalized the taste buds but also celebrated India's diverse heritage.

Millets, recognised for their nutritional significance and pivotal role in Indian agriculture, were given a special mention on the menu. This gesture underscored their importance in the country's food culture and sustainability efforts.

The carefully curated G20 dinner menu featured a blend of indigenous and contemporary dishes, each narrating a unique story of India's culinary heritage. Here's a glimpse of what graced the tables:

Starters

Paatram: Foxtail millet leaf crisps adorned with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.

Main Course

Vanavarnam: A delectable Jackfruit galette complemented by glazed forest mushrooms, Little millet crisp, and a curry leaf-infused serving of Kerala red rice.



Indian Breads

Mumbai Pao: Soft buns infused with the aromatic essence of onion seeds.

Bakarkhani: A sweet flatbread infused with the fragrant notes of cardamom.

Dessert

Madhurima ‘Pot of gold’: A scintillating Barnyard millet pudding infused with the essence of cardamom, accompanied by a fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.

Beverages

Kashmiri Kahwa: A traditional Kashmiri tea infused with exotic spices.

Filter Coffee: A South Indian coffee delicacy.

Darjeeling Tea: Renowned for its exquisite flavour and aroma.

Paan-flavoured chocolate leaves: A fusion of tradition and innovation, offering the essence of paan in a delightful chocolate form.

This meticulously curated menu was a testament to India's commitment to showcasing its cultural diversity, culinary excellence, and a strong emphasis on sustainable, nutritious ingredients like millet.

As global leaders savoured these delectable creations, the G20 Summit celebrated not only diplomacy and policy but also the cultural richness and culinary treasures that make India a captivating destination for global gastronomes.

