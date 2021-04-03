Easter Sunday is here and some of the top hotels in Bengaluru have curated some fantastic menus for their brunch. Here’s a look at the best Easter brunches in Bengaluru:

ITC Gardenia

From Lamb Shanks with Rosemary, Carrot Beetroot Latkes, and Glazed Ham Leg to some unique Easter eggs, this star hotel is serving a lavish spread for the special edition Sunday brunch this Easter. Rs 2,200++. At Cubbon Pavilion, Residency Road

Easter Eggs at ITC Gardenia

The Oberoi

If you aren’t in the mood to step out, then just dial The Oberoi. The hotel has both dine-in and home service options for Easter. A gala feast awaits at Lapis and Wabi Sabi and includes special festive dishes, salads, roasts, stuffed leg of lamb, baked oysters and more. For those with a sweet tooth, the chefs promise to serve the delectable carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, strawberry trifle, lemon meringe pie and classic chocolate eggs. For those who want to stay put at home, call the hotel for their special homeservice. Rs 3,750 upwards for dine-in. Rs. 2,500++ upwards for homeservice. At MG Road

Chicken Roast at The Oberoi

JW Mariott Hotel

Chef Daniel Koshy and his team have pulled out all stops for their special Easter brunch. Their menu features mouth-watering dishes such as Peking Duck With Pancake, Stuffed Turkey Roulade With Cranberry Sauce, Saffron And Fenu Greek Poached Seabass With Creamy Spinach, Mushroom And Spinach Cannelloni, Chimichurri Rubbed Lamb Leg , Key Lime Pie and Passion Fruit Pavlova. Rs 2,550++ upwards. At JW Kitchen, Vittal Mallya Road

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

From unique Easter eggs to traditional dishes such as Hungarian Lamb Goulash and Hot Cross Buns, this venue offers an eclectic mix of dishes. The menu also includes other options such as Pasta Mama Rosa, Cheesy Potatoes Casserole, Pies, Chocolate Bunnies and Carrot Cake. Rs 1,850++. At Lush, Race Course Road

Tea Amore at the Shangri-La Hotel

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

If you want to enjoy an extended brunch that spills over to tea, then we recommend Shangri-La Hotel. The chic star hotel hosts an Easter brunch at b Café, but it has also introduced a special spring tea menu. So head to the café for their relaxed brunch but do stay back for their afternoon tea and choose from their spread of sandwiches, rolls, sweets and more. Rs 2,450++ for brunch and Rs 899++ for tea. At Palace Road

Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

This hotel hosts an Easter Brunch with fun activities for children. So while you enjoy their extensive brunch buffet that includes dishes such as Seared Fish with Lemon Garlic Sauce, Attewala Murgh, Live waffle and egg counters, children also get a chance to paint their own Easter eggs. Rs 999++ upwards. At The Hebbal Café, Hebbal