Weekend binge: Five Independence Day brunches in Bengaluru that celebrate Indian cuisine

It's the Independence Day weekend and hotels across Bengaluru have planned some unique themed-brunches and dinners, here's a look at what the venues are offering:

CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

A chaat station, a live appam and stew station, and a lavish spread that includes dishes such as Malabar Chicken Biryani and Tiranga Subzi Pulao are the highlights of the Sunday Brunch at the hotel this weekend. Special tri-colour dishes are part of the Independence Day celebrations, and Indian desserts such as Kala Jamun, Rasmalai and Peda take centrestage. Rs 2,950++ upwards. At Bellary Road, Ganganagar

Café Reset

The Freedom Brunch at Cafe Reset has a host of dishes from all over the world but with an Indian twist. Expect options like Makhana Kheer Shots Infused with Almond Milk, Cacao Ladoos made of Digestive Seeds, and Curry Tart Infused with Milk and Dark Chocolate. Other than that, you can also treat yourself to the live pasta counter and Asian delicacies. Rs 855++ upwards. At Koramangala

SuzyQ

An assorted spread of traditional Indian dishes and experimental desserts has been whipped up by this restaurant for the three-day celebrations. Expect options such as Calcutta Prawn Biryani, Railway Mutton Curry, Pine Nut Paneer Tikka and Filter Coffee Creme Brûlée. Rs 230 upwards. August 13-15. At Queens Road



Nazaara, Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

India’s most loved food is biryani, so what better way to celebrate Independence Day than with the hotel’s Taste Of India Week - The Great Indian Biryani Feast. Try different versions of this traditional favourite such as Awadhi Gosht Biryani, Kolkata Mutton Biryani and Bombay Chicken Biryani. Rs 650++ upwards. At Hebbal



Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

The hotel pays tribute to the Indian army with its specially curated Regimental Brunch. The menu seeks to represent the diversity of India, so it has delicacies from all four corners of our country. Choose from Kanyakumari Fish Curry, Bhuja Bhojpuri, Amritsari Machchi, Assamese Fish Curry and more. The brunch also features cocktails, mocktails and sparkling wines. Rs 2,400 ++ upwards. At Ulsoo