Amrut Distilleries, renowned for their award-winning Indian single malts, have launched a new gin. Called the Nilgiris Indian Dry Gin, this marks Amrut’s foray into the craft gin business. Handcrafted at the Bengaluru distillery in copper pot stills sourced locally, the gin is made with botanicals from Nilgiris and imported juniper berries.

It was during a holiday in Ooty back in 2015 that the late Neelakanta Rao Jagdale, the former chairman and managing director, got the idea to create a gin using botanicals grown in Doddabetta, the highest mountain in the Nilgiris. The aim was to produce a gin that would represent the region. Hence ingredients include Nilgiris tea and spices, apart from betel leaves from the foothills of the mountain range. Other botanicals used include coriander seeds, lemongrass, angelica roots, orris roots, mace, nutmeg and cinnamon.

“Gin demands patience and time. We had to select from an array of spices and herbs from South India and use it in the right proportions for us to get a rich and an enjoyable feel of botanicals. I am very pleased with the outcome and the flavor profile we’ve achieved. I am sure our patrons will like it as they have liked our other brands,” says Thrivikram Nikam, Joint Managing Director, Amrut Distilleries.

Rs.2,464 for 750 ml.