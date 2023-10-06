Delizioso Kaffe in Bengaluru's Banashankari is all about Italian indulgences

With pizzerias in almost every nook and corner of the city, it comes as no surprise that folks in Bengaluru love Italian food. However, while there are plenty of cafés and restaurants across town serving authentic Italian delicacies, we love to take time to explore places serving Indo-Italian recipes and that’s how we stumbled across Delizioso Kaffe — a cosy café tucked away in Banashankari that boasts a handful of Instagram-worthy corners.

We visited the eatery on a random Friday afternoon and one of the first elements that caught our attention was the traditional Japanese-style seating adorned with turquoise-coloured cushions. We, however, chose to sit closer to the street view and as we checked out the neatly divided menu, we ordered three small plates — Chilli Cheese Toast, Loaded Nachos and Wild Mushroom Bruschetta.

Mr Jack Burger

At Delizioso Kaffe, the idea is to source only fresh and local produce. The Chilli Cheese Toast, for instance, came packed with fresh tomatoes and bell pepper and was served atop garlic bread with grated mozzarella. Similarly, even the Loaded Nachos were served with freshly chopped onions and tomatoes and topped off with a quenelle of sour cream. This appetiser was certainly a delectable delight that we continued to munch on even with the main course. For the last set of starters, we sampled Wild Mushroom Bruschetta which tried to mimic Italian authenticity but the flavours were too savoury for our palate and we had to balance it out with iced green apple boba tea.

Interiors

Before moving to the main course, we almost felt tempted to try out one of their salads as well and we gave into that temptation without much thought. We ordered the Greek Salad that came packed with vibrant cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and thinly sliced red onions with feta cheese. It was a filling and refreshing salad that safely provided a counterbalance to the sweltering heat outside.

After a little break in between to play checkers, we moved to the main course and picked just one dish from the menu — Ratatouille, a colourful and nutrition-heavy dish hailing from the South of France, traditionally made using tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, eggplant and fresh herbs. This veggie-loaded delicacy appeased our palate almost instantly, credits to the earthy aroma of slow-roasted garlic chunks with olive oil. We were served the Ratatouille with rice which only made it more satiating and we could totally see ourselves ordering this the next time we are at the café.

Ratatouille

We decided to skip desserts because we were completely full but upon insistence, we prolonged our stay for a little longer and tried one of their special servings — Kopi luwak, the famed civet coffee that often makes the news for its hefty price tag. Let’s just say, you stop by the café, try out this hot beverage and share your review with us?

Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Banashankari.

