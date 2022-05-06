Raj Pavilion’s The Tale of The Classics features European dishes that were served 20 years ago

ITC Windsor's Raj Pavilion evokes memories of yesteryear Bengaluru. The white interiors, the floral upholstery and the quietude of the place fills one with nostalgia. Now, the hotel has curated a menu that matches this mood. Titled The Tale of The Classics, the menu brings back some of the most popular dishes from two decades ago at Raj Pavilion. Dishes such as Shepherd’s Pie with Garlic Sourdough Bread, Rosemary Grilled Chicken with Red Wine Demi Glaze and Twin Floret Gratin, are part of this limited edition menu. We trooped to the hotel on a weekend to sample some of the dishes.

Raj Pavilion

We started with the French classic, Coq au Vin with Caramelised Shallots and Jus. True to the chef ’s word, the chicken was cooked so well that it was falling off the bones. The richness of the jus (made with Burgundy wine), the buttery notes of the mushrooms and the sweetness of shallots — all combined to offer some complex and delicious flavours. The Mediterranean Vegetable Lasagna was served next. The layers of vegetables and pasta were topped with a generous amount of cheese and pesto sauce. The classic dish was a hit and we were more than happy with the amount of cheese.

Classic Sole Meuniere

We then tried the Classic Sole Meuniere, the French classic that is believed to have been a favourite of King Louis XIV. The mustardmarinated fish was grilled and served with lemon butter sauce, a side of grilled vegetables and mashed potato. The buttery and citrusy flavours of the sauce complemented the lightly grilled fish well.

Eton Mess

For desserts, we sampled Eton Mess and Banoffee Pie. Both the desserts were the chef ’s take on the classics. The plating of Eton Mess — a vanilla-flavoured roulade with strawberry confit, topped with crushed meringue and whipped cream — was quite impressive, and so were the combination of flavours. The Banoffee Pie too looked interesting — a base of crumbled chocolate cookies, topped with white chocolate ganache, caramelised bananas and toffee creme. However, we found the cookie base tough to break, hence we preferred the Eton Mess. Overall, our meal was quite a trip down memory lane thanks to the classic dishes. The menu is definitely worth a visit if you want to turn back the clock.

Rs 3,000++ for two. At Golf Course Road

