Holi in 2020 was such a let-down, what with a pandemic that brought our lives to a standstill. Though the viral scourge is not over yet this year we can afford to throw caution in the wind and get over with the COVID-19 blues with the bright hues of gulaal and abir. City diners are also all geared up to make Holi 2021 a fun and flavourful one with a colourful spread. Check out the addresses where you can continue your Holi party. Have a safe Holi.

JW Marriott Kolkata

With JW Marriott, Kolkata’s Colour Me Happy event, Holi will be a scrumptious affair. Along with an unlimited pour of premium beverages, special mocktails, and a lavish buffet spread enjoy traditional food from various regions of the country and revel in a colourful diversity at JW Lawns.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1999 plus taxes

Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

This star property’s Boozy Phucka should not be missed. Get into the mood with Vertexs’ special heady concoctions that combines the traditional festival spirit with boozy indulgence. Sample the vodka-infused specialities like Aam panna suji, Gandhraj lemon pani, Aam and pudina ke pani and Khatte mithe imli pani.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 299 onwards

Royal China, Kolkata

Add some flavours of the Cantonese fare to this vibrant day with Royal China. On offer is an array of appetizing dishes like Truffle and edamame dumpling, Prawns tossed in burnt garlic, Stir-fried Chinese greens with black mushroom, Flaming fish in superior sauce, Steamed chocolate bao and Melting chocolate dome.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500

Yauatcha, Kolkata

Looking for some sweet and sinful ending to your Holi soiree? Drop-in at Yauatcha and indulge in their extensive array of petit gateaux and macarons that draw their inspiration from Chinese ingredients yet are presented in a classic European style. The Holi special petit gateaux selection includes the much-loved rose-shaped dessert, the Raspberry delice, lychee panna cotta and hazelnut brownie.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 800 for two ++ taxes

Grace, Kolkata Centre for Creativity

To double up the celebration, Grace brings to you Mango Mastani- a drink with a playful twist of tropical flavours from Vanilla ice-cream infused with mango and garnished with lemon coated in brown sugar. The classic taste of vanilla with the subtle sweetness from the mango and the tangy twist of lemon is a statement drink curated specially for the occasion.

Pocket Pinch- ₹ 180 plus taxes

Asia Asia Asia

On offer at the newly launched Pan Asian diner is an array of delectable neon dim sums such as Pork and scallion dimsum, chilli basil chicken Sui Mai, spicy roasted BBQ chicken Sui Mai, etc from the non-vegetarian section and cream cheese dumpling, spinach and corn sui mai and water chestnut and mushroom crystal from the vegetarian section. To soothe your taste buds, the dessert section includes assorted Mochi Ice cream flavours like Pineapple, Coconut, Lemon grass and Banana.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 650

La Macario Cafe

If you are more centrally located and looking for a non-fussy spread to satiate your hunger then drop in at La Macario Café at Wood Street. This vegetarian bistro’s delectable spread features the Classic Thandai Shake, Assorted Sushi Platter, Loaded Colourful Nachos, Crispy Paneer with Sweet Thai Chilli, Pizza Verdure and Saffron Infused Ice cream.

Meal for two Rs. 900 + taxes

Moti Mahal Delux, Kolkata

Celebrate the festival of colours with a delectable spread at this iconic diner at Park Street. Relish on the scrumptious spread on offer that includes popular dishes such as Assorted Pakoda, Veg Kurkure, Veg Dum Biryani, Matka Kulfi and Thandai.

Meal for two Rs.1,100 + taxes

Soul The Sky Lounge

It’s time to dump your diet charts and celebrate the festival with some delicious spread specially curated for the occasion. Indulge in some gluttonous Holi binging as Soul the Sky Lounge is all set to woo the glutton inside you with the choicest food to tantalise your tastebuds. Expect tipples like Mexican Rangeen Margarita, Holi Martini & Rangoli shots along with some Thandai. For big bites indulge in the Holi Special veg and non-veg platters, colourful fish tawa masala.

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs 1500 plus taxes

Lord of the Drinks:

This Holi Lord of the Drinks has some special menu for their visitors. The Holi Special menu includes a variety of cocktails and mocktails like Rang Barse, The Holi Cocktail, Ras Banarasia and so on. So, this Holi, indulge yourself with some amazing food like Peri Peri Chicken Wings, Pepperoni Pizza, Beer Chicken Chips, Smoky chilly fish.

Meal for two: 1800+ GST

Panchamer Adday:

This musical café will add to your Holi celebration and not just with its delicious spread but with its ambience which will alleviate your COVID-19 blues. Sip on the Holi special drinks like Mango Dahi Thandai, Thandai Rabri Panna Cotta, Golgappa With Thandai Shot, Puran Puli, Mushroom Cheese Empanadas. Also, as a Pre holi lunch, the café will give a 20% discount on every bill. You will get this special menu from 28th March to 29th March 2021

Meal for two: 700+ GST

Zobet

Continue your Holi party at Zobet with a range of delectable. The highlight includes Mattar Kachouri Chaat, Paneer Malai Seekh, Palak Paneer Ravioli, Pistachio Chicken Seekh, Lamb Galouti Kebab, Bhopali Chicken Korma. Relish in the blissful desserts on offer which includes Gulkand Samosa and Rasmalai Tresleche.

Meal for 2 – Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol

Monkey Bar

It’s a Talli Holi at Monkey Bar. And if you want to complete your quota of getting sloshed happily then you know where to drop by with your enthusiastic gang. Here’s the highlight - This Holi Colada, features thickened milk infused with badam shirin, loaded with white rum, topped with almond slivers and a touch of saffron, to add more colour and fun to your celebrations. The amazing Holi Colada comes as one mighty cocktail (Rs 375+ taxes), four shots (Rs 490+ taxes) or a pitcher full (Rs 1750 +taxes). It’s refreshing, indulgent, and as boozy as can be. It's a perfect drink to gather your gang together for a shared indulgence. So, brace yourself for a super Talli Holi!

Wallet Factor – Per Glass - INR 375 + taxes | 4 Shots - INR 490 + taxes | Pitcher - INR 1750 + taxes

Mamagoto

Not interesting in stepping out? Indulge in some delicious hues of Pan Asian flavours at the comfort of your home with Mamagoto. Take a pick from Rainbow Chicken Dumplings and Rainbow Sushi, Java Grilled Tofu, Shrimp with Dry Red Chilli, Mama’s Spicy Ramen Bowl and Thai White Curry Noodles.

Meal for 2 – Rs. 1000 + taxes Delivery Aggregators – Swiggy & Zomato

Laa Mozarellla

For those who stay in New Town hop in at Laa Mozerellla and continue your Holi party. Adventurous foodies with a taste for quirky flavours can try a flavourful roller coaster ride! The menu consists of ‘Pull Apart Garlic Bread, Stuffed and infused with Cheese Bread Bomb, MultiColour Thin Crust Pizza’. End the festivities on a sweet note with ‘Holi Special Tiramisu’Laa Mozarellla brings you some classic beverages, inspired by the Holi ‘masti’ too- ‘Kiwi and Ras cooler, Khus With Lemonade and Cola and Mix Holi Smoothie.

Rs. 999 + taxes Delivery Aggregators – Swiggy & Zomato

Vertex and Kava

Vertex and Kava at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata’s Khao Galli themed menu will add more vibrancy to your day. The menu will feature an array of salad, soup, appetizers and delectable dishes. The refreshing salad menu boasts of “Sprout Salad”, “Cucumber Salad”, “Mustard Potato Salad” and lots more. Appetizers such as “Subz Shami Kebab”, “Crispy Chilli Baby Corn”, “Murgh Angara Tikka”, are sure to leave your taste buds craving for more. The scrumptious main course includes, “Stir Fried Garlic Veg”, “Chicken in Black Beans Sauce”, “Burnt Garlic Fried Rice”, “Vegetable Lasagna”, “Paneer Khurchan”, The decadent Indian dessert section will comprise Shahi Tukra, Baked Boondi, Malai Kulfi, Malpua and more.

Meal for one Rs 850 plus GST (Monday Lunch) INR 999 plus GST (Sunday Brunch)

M Bar Kitchen

Bring in Holi a day earlier at M Bar Kitchen where the festival of colours will be celebrated in the Chowpatty style. You heard it right. Expect tentalizing specialities like Pani Puri, Bhel, Gola, Thandai, Kulfi, Chapta Chana counters and much more. So, get ready to rock and roll on the best of Holi themed music at M Bar's Holi party

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs 2000 for a couple (redeemable cover charges)

Chowman

Does your Holi lunch plan include teasing your tastebuds to some Chinese? Then look no further as Chowman’s master chefs are giving their hearts out to prepare the best Chinese for you. Chowman is prepping up with a wide range of exotic dishes which that is going to raise your bars up as the perfect complementary dish to accompany your ‘bhaang’. Take a pick from Crispy Honey Fried Wontons, Fried Chicken Wings, Lat Mai Kai, Butter Garlic Fish, Wok Tossed Prawn in Chilli Garlic Sauce, Crab Meat Rice, Moon Fan Fried Rice, Chilli Plum Squid, Toffee Walnut with Ice Cream.

The Flaming Bowl, Kolkata



Celebrate the festival of colours at The Flaming Bowl with some special delicacies. Hog on some colourful and delicate Balloon Baos, Holi Special Assorted Dimsums, Rang Bahar Sushi, Tri Colour Coriander Fried Rice, Mango Kiwi Twisters and much more. So gather your tribe and head to the place for a scrumptious meal.



Pocket Pinch for two: Rs. 1000 (exclusive of taxes

Oudh 1590

Celebrate the grandeur of the radiant festival at your favourite fine diner – Oudh 1590, with the vibrant Rangeela Sharbats like Gulab Sharbat, Badam Sharbat, Doodh Gulab Sharbat and Aam Khaas. And, of course, there will be heaps of flavourful Biryani and kebab to continue the feast.

Pocket Pinch (for one): Rs 120/- to 140/- plus taxes (For Sharbats)

Chapter 2

Holi 2021 is just a few days away and containing our excitement is already getting difficult as Chapter 2 brings to you a refreshing array of Colorful Coolers encompassing a wide array of myriad options of cocktails like Ginger Gin, Clover Club, Earthy Cosmo, Whiskey Whip as well as mocktails like Orange Fizz, Spicy Guava Cooler, Summer Fresh and On The Beach. Team them up with your favourite bites and have a happy Holi.

Pocket Pinch – Drinks start at: Rs 375 for Cocktails & Rs 260 for mocktails

Kenilworth Hotel

Kenilworth Hotel’s Holi special spread Rang aur Swad will treat you to delectables like Rangila Khasta Kachori Chaat, Atrangi Samosa Chaat, Panch Rangi Pani Ki Puri, Rangoli Papdi Chaat, Kesaria Jalebi and more.

Pocket pinch Rs 200 onwards

Traffic Gastropub



Inspired by street, cars and the pandemonium that engulfs people while travelling on the road, the ambience of this gastropub reflects the world of traffic at large. Recycled items such as bottles, tins, and parts of a bicycle are utilised by Traffic Gastropub that gives us the feel of that rustic and industrial look, setting it apart from the other pubs in town. The industrial décor coupled with desi style graffiti and murals will amuse you in addition, to the wackiest cocktails that are, at par with quality.



Cost for two: Rs. 1500/- (Approx) with alcohol

Sab Ka Club

Sab keliye Sab Ka Club! That’s the impression of this unique all-day, all-season food hub—a place for all to put their feet up! Sab Ka Club has innovatively explored its sprawling space to create a heterogeneous environment. There’s a section where the opulence of a typical zamindar’s house is represented through the ornate-looking wrought iron chairs placed around a faux fountain, which captures the mood of a bygone era. Relish mouth-water dishes and potent drinks and celebrate the festival.



Cost for two: Rs. 1600/- (Approx) with alcohol

Canteen Pub and Grub

Canteen Pub and Grub is quite inspired by the college canteens and wanted to give us a place with that rustic old vibe of that of our college canteen in a whole new way and style. Contemporary floral wallpapers, designer wooden works, an array of designer photo frames, and 80's inspired

flooring makes the decor extravagant.Green is the theme of this Pub. Enjoy grubs like Rainbow Rice Flakes Cake, Chicken Gilafi Kebab, and Rangoli Kebab among many others.

Cost for two: Rs. 1700/- (Approx) with alcohol

The Lords and Barons

The Lords and Barons is giving a chance to the Kolkatans to travel back to the 19th Century ‘Calcutta’! With the authentic approach in the interior and era-syncing food and drink, The Lords and Barons is going to set an example as a truly historical British Pub. Enjoy bites like Banaras Ki Rim Jhim Aloo, Basanta Bahar, Rangali Paneer, Chicken Sholay Ki Holi and more.

Cost for two:Rs 1500/- (Approx) with alcohol

Hard Rock Cafe

Head to Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata and celebrate the spirit of Holi with their boozy milkshakes, available in their menu. This half-a-century old American restaurant is a brand that is synonymous with music, great food, and entertainment. Its global appeal is second to none in the restaurant business, with crowd-pulling venues peppered all over the world. Although Hard Rock Cafe is known primarily for its ode to music, Hard Rock Signature dishes, and pioneering the historic rock and roll memorabilia, it also boasts of its large-scale social responsibilities.

Cost for two: Rs. 2500/- (Approx) with alcohol

Aminia



The favourite in the hospitality industry for nine-long decades, Aminia, serving Mughlai cuisine since 1929, has kept on surprising us with their delectable food, traditional recipes, and richness of taste. And Holi celebrations cannot be complete unless we taste some Mughlai delicacies. The favourite in the hospitality industry for nine-long decades, Aminia, serving Mughlai cuisine since 1929, has kept on surprising us with their delectable food, traditional recipes, and richness of taste. And Holi celebrations

cannot be complete unless we taste some Mughlai delicacies.

Cost for two: Rs 700/-

Unplugged Courtyard

Unplugged Courtyard represents food industry in new India, one that expects global standards of hospitality; in an ambience that is as sophisticated as it is luxuriously decadent, with the essence of a fun bar, backed by excellent food and service. Apart from specially curated Holi recipes, one can expect a hoard of musical performances, free Thandai, and every day lucky draws.

Cost for two:Rs 1500/- (Approx) (With alcohol)