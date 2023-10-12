Try out the Durga Puja Special Menu at Punjabiyat

Check out the Durga Puja special menu at Punjabiyat and also cook one at home

With the Puja season starting this week right from Mahalaya, Punjabiyat brings to you a platter of aromatic and flavourful dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian courses that should not be missed, Rich, spicy and non-spicy, as per your taste, colourful and definitely boasting of a variety is the Durga Puja Special menu at Punjabiyat. Try meals like Malai Paneer Tikka, Veg Shikampuri, Veg Dewani Handi, Murgh Rara Punjabi, and of course Biryani and Chaanp. The menu is available for dine-in and takeaway through delivery partners.

What is more special is if you love the dishes and want to try out one at home, owner Jayeeta Das also shares a recipe below.

Ajwani Mahi Tikka

What is a Durga Puja without indulging in some delicious fish delicacies? While you can definitely try this Ajwani Mahi Tikka at Punjabiyat; you may try and blend up an aromatic dish for your house parties as well.

Ingredients:

· Boneless Fish – 1 kg

· Ajwain Seeds – 10 gms

· Ginger - Garlic Paste– 25 gms

· Lemon – 5 pcs

· Kashmiri Chilli Powder- 10 gms

· Mustard Oil – 150 ml

· Chaat Masala – 10 gms

· Melted Butter – 50 gms

· Red Chilli Powder- 10 gms

· Kasuri Methi- 5 gms

· Aamchur Powder- 5 gms

· Black Salt- 5 gms

· Curd- 500 gms

· Salt – to taste

Method:

· Cut a Boneless Fish in cube and marinate it with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, chilli powder and leave it still for at least 30 minutes.

· Take Curd, mix it with Ajwain seeds, Kashmiri chilli Powder, Chaat Masala, Aamchur Powder, Mustard Oil, kasuri methi, Black Salt and salt to taste. Add in the marinated Fish and leave it for another two hours.

· Take the marinated fish pieces and insert them in a tandoori skewer. Let it smoke in a tandoor/ pan

· When half-done take it out and brush it with melted butter and put it back in the tandoor / pan again.

· Serve when done with onion rings, lemon and mint chutney

Available between October 14- October 29

Address: 35/1 RBC Road Dumdum, Kolkata

28, Central Jail More (Opposite St. Stephen Church)

Price for two (approx.) – Rs 999+