Where to munch around Kolkata with friends this IPL season?

With a power-packed limited edition menu by Canteen Pub & Grub, do not miss out on this crowd favourite joint. Check out Mumbai ka Bada Pav flavoured Fish Tikka to Purani Delhi ke Chicken Seekh Kebab or Kolkata ka apna Kathi Kebab and Rajasthan’s Tandoori Laal Maas. While your cherish the flavoursome dishes sip along with it curated drinks like Gujarati Masala Chaas LIIT or Gondhoraj Ghol LIIT to name a few.

Price for two (approx): INR 2000+ onwards

Time: Sunday-Friday: 12 pm-12 am, Saturday: 12 pm - 2 am; till May 26