Where to munch around Kolkata with friends this IPL season?

Its IPL season and what best way to watch it than with your friends, at your favourite joints or at home munching over some quick knick knacks? Here’s where you can find the best deals in Kolkata that will leave you bowled over!
Traffic Gastropub comes up with an elaborate menu specially for the occasion of IPL. From Delhi ke Chole Bhature to Gujarati Yorker or KKr’s curveball find a delicacy named after the participating states. The deal continues with specially curated drinks to go along with it including the turmeric and curry concoction in Chennai Super Sixer LIIT or Orange Hued LIIT with a hint of jujube in Hyderabad’s Free Hit.
Price for two (approx): INR 2000+ onwards
Time: Sunday - Friday: 12pm - 12am, Saturday: 12pm - 1am; till May 26
With a power-packed limited edition menu by Canteen Pub & Grub, do not miss out on this crowd favourite joint. Check out Mumbai ka Bada Pav flavoured Fish Tikka to Purani Delhi ke Chicken Seekh Kebab or Kolkata ka apna Kathi Kebab and Rajasthan’s Tandoori Laal Maas. While your cherish the flavoursome dishes sip along with it curated drinks like Gujarati Masala Chaas LIIT or Gondhoraj Ghol LIIT to name a few.
Price for two (approx): INR 2000+ onwards
Time: Sunday-Friday: 12 pm-12 am, Saturday: 12 pm - 2 am; till May 26
India’s favourite neighbourhood café Social brings the #DoosraStadium vibes for you and your gang. Park Street Social brings a special cricket-themed menu called Social Stad-Yum including exclusive LIIT’s, and dishes like Majama Titans Platter, The Howzat Chapli Tacos, Luru Fried Prawn Popcorn, SOBO Guac Dahi Puri and more.
Price for two (approx.): INR 2000+ onwards
Like the intense moments in the match, check out the intense flavours of Paprika Gourmet menu comprising Edamame Wrap, Edamame and Truffle Oil dumplings, Quinoa Tart with Brie, Beetroot Peanut Butter Roundel, and Pinwheel Sandwiches. These healthy snacks make sure even if you binge eat, you would be on a conscious eating spree.
Price for two (approx.): INR 1000 to 1200+
Time: 9 am – 7 pm
For Delivery: Call+91 9007022678/79/80
For all our salad, nachos, tacos and crostini cravings during a match, here’s Homely Zest presenting its limited-edition vegetarian menu including Tandoori Bar , Wicketkeeper’s Pavilion Mexican Bar, Burger Bar, Powerplay Special Salad Bar.
Price for two (approx.): INR 700+ onwards
Time: 10 am to 10 pm
For Delivery: +91 922222280
Munch on Green Chilli Mushroom, Kulle ki chaat, chicken Shikampuri, Multani Paneer Tikka or Hunan Crispy Lotus Stem while sipping on whiskey, beer and long island iced tea combos by Hashtag.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2495+ onwards
Check out some alluring combos by Moti Mahal Delux like Super Sixer comprising Paneer Malai Tikka and Roasted Papad; or Excellent Square Cut Combo with Saute Vegetables and French Fries. The Straight Drive combo has Garlic Pepper Chicken with Kimchi Salad and Helicopter Shot Combo is all about Murgh Gilafi Seekh and Roasted Papad.
Price for two (approx): INR 499+ onwards
Time: noon to 11 pm till May 26
For Reservations: 7605060501 /7596084999
This budget-friendly café offers two curated combos for you to enjoy with friends and family during match hours. While IPL combo 1 includes Masala Thumbs Up, Chilli Paneer, Drums of Heaven, Pizza and Ice – cream; IPL Combo 2 includes Thumbs Up, Veg / Chicken Momo, Pizza and Ice Cream.
Price per combo: INR 499+ onwards