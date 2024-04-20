Food pop-ups to check out in Kolkata this week

Italian Delicacies

Embark on an Italian culinary ride at Ecohub’s Italian Food Festival. Try dishes like Traditional Minestrone Soup and Spinach & Ricotta Tortellini with Saffron Bechamel Emulsion. Indulge in the rich flavors of Risotto ai Funghi with Crunchy Funghi and the creamy texture of Asparagus Risotto with Cream Foam. When talking about Italy, it is impossible that pizza is not on the table. So, dive into Sicilian Scacciata and Pizza Ortolana along with other mains like Pan Grilled Fish Steak with Caper, Dill. Meat-lovers can enjoy Plate Grilled Chicken with Rosemary & Wine Jus and Slow Cooked Chicken Piccata with Lemon Reduction. To conclude your meal, all sweet lovers must try the traditional Tiramisu.