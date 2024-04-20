Food pop-ups to check out in Kolkata this week

Pop-up menus and Kolkata food lovers go hand in hand. While there are a regular variety of cuisines to try out from Kolkata eateries, the talented chefs and restaurants often bring about various limited-edition food festivals with an array of lip smacking delicacies. Indulge gives you a glimpse of two such special menus which would begin shortly and definitely recommends you to not give it a miss.
Italian Delicacies
Embark on an Italian culinary ride at Ecohub’s Italian Food Festival. Try dishes like Traditional Minestrone Soup and Spinach & Ricotta Tortellini with Saffron Bechamel Emulsion. Indulge in the rich flavors of Risotto ai Funghi with Crunchy Funghi and the creamy texture of Asparagus Risotto with Cream Foam. When talking about Italy, it is impossible that pizza is not on the table. So, dive into Sicilian Scacciata and Pizza Ortolana along with other mains like Pan Grilled Fish Steak with Caper, Dill. Meat-lovers can enjoy Plate Grilled Chicken with Rosemary & Wine Jus and Slow Cooked Chicken Piccata with Lemon Reduction. To conclude your meal, all sweet lovers must try the traditional Tiramisu.
What: Italian Food Festival
When: April 20 – 28, 2024
Timing: (Lunch) 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm / (Dinner) 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Where: Ecohub
Price for two (approx.): INR 1050 +
Coastal Flavours
Chef Piyush Menon brings to the plate Flavours from the Coast through an array of South Indian preparations which include Pazham Pori Chat, Gunpowder Prawns, Gunpowder Chicken Wings, Toddy Shop Style Crushed Chicken Fry, and Toddy Shop Style Crushed Mutton Fry. The Main consist of Ghee Roast Taco options in Paneer, Chicken, and Mutton variations, Ishtoo (Stew) paired with Appam available in Veg, Chicken, and Mutton varieties, as well as Pollichatu offerings in Jackfruit and Prawn versions. No menu is complete without desserts and for that you have the delectable Tender Coconut Pudding served with Tamarind Ginger and Jaggery Granita.
What: Flavours from the Coast by Chef Piyush Menon
When: April 22- 28, 2024
Timing: 6 pm – 11 pm
Where: Snacking
Price for two (approx.): INR 1200