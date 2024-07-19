Chefs Dyuti Banerjee and Biswajit Moharathi bring back lesser-known East Coast cuisines through this pop-up in Kolkata

A

Both Medinipur and the Sunderbans are “backward” areas from the point of view of capitalistic definitions of development. Yet they are regions so rich in produce and natural resources. Due to the coastal proximity of Medinipur, you will find a lot of seafish here, and they also cure fish, even commercially. So shnutkis are a common smell across the less touristy beaches, the cooking has a lot of jhaal, in the form of chillies.

In Sunderbans you will find an abundance of chingri, knakra and estuarine fishes, which are not found in freshwater or even seawater. The cooking practices in both areas focus on simple fare, usage of mustard oil and whole spices, and that too, not an overemphasis on gorom moshla, as it is more expensive for the common fisherfolk and forest dwellers of both regions. Food in both places, is for sustenance, and not indulgence, and it is hearty, homely working class food. I find the flavours to be robust, and wholesomely spunky.