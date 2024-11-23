This cosy South Kolkata diner redefines Spanish flavours

Straight from the colourful vibes and kitchens of Spain comes an exciting new menu at Kolkata’s only Spanish café and restaurant – Tapaste by Kunal Ganguly. With an all-day availability, this menu brings in irresistible flavours at pocket pinch price that should not be given a miss. Indulge hopped over to savour some of them and here’s what we absolutely recommend.
To start off, the Cilantro Soup is an all-rounder. Complete with veggies, carbs and proteins, it’s a one-pot soup! Slurrp it, eat it, or bite it but you cannot leave the diner without having it. Pork Chunks in a cilantro-flavoured broth with carrots, potato, corn kernels, and beans was the right amount of sweet, savoury and warm for the coming winters.
Next, we moved on to the Chicken Sausage Pizza. The base of the pizza interestingly resembled pita bread. Along with the smoked edges, generous amounts of melted cheese, black olives, chicken sausages, and a handful of oregano and chilli flakes seasoning, it was the perfect dish to chill with. This comfort food was paired with the White Sangria. This non-alcoholic drink with a refreshing apple juice base was a heavenly delight. With green apple and orange slices, rounded pieces of watermelon, pomegranate seeds, mint leaves and rosemary strands, it had a very fruity flavour and aroma making it a sensorial experience.
The Mojo Cuban Pork was the star of the menu. Perfectly cooked and succulent Pork steaks, infused with the flavours of the tangy mojo sauce, with its slightly sweet after-taste, made the dish stand out for us. This was followed by Arroz Con Pollo, a wholesome bowl of cilantro rice and boneless chicken chunks. The aroma of the cilantro with the sweetness of cherry tomatoes, gave the dish a unique flavour. The chicken pieces were a good bite and the whole bowl made for a complete main meal.
But what blew our minds was the dessert- the San Sebastian Cheesecake served with warm Nutella. Unlike others, this had a texture that was a fusion of the compactness of a cheesecake and the fluffiness of a mousse. Made with egg and cream cheese, this was a dessert lover’s haven with mild sweetness and an abundance of flavours.
52 D Hindusthan Park
12 pm – 10 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+