This cosy South Kolkata diner redefines Spanish flavours

Straight from the colourful vibes and kitchens of Spain comes an exciting new menu at Kolkata’s only Spanish café and restaurant – Tapaste by Kunal Ganguly. With an all-day availability, this menu brings in irresistible flavours at pocket pinch price that should not be given a miss. Indulge hopped over to savour some of them and here’s what we absolutely recommend.

To start off, the Cilantro Soup is an all-rounder. Complete with veggies, carbs and proteins, it’s a one-pot soup! Slurrp it, eat it, or bite it but you cannot leave the diner without having it. Pork Chunks in a cilantro-flavoured broth with carrots, potato, corn kernels, and beans was the right amount of sweet, savoury and warm for the coming winters.