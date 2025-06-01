This popular coffee joint gets its new address in South Kolkata

If you are a coffee lover and want to spend some quiet time with your cuppa over a book, enjoy quality time with friends and family, or are just craving for a warm sip in the frequently drizzling weather of Kolkata, check out Craft Coffee Experience Centre’s latest outlet at Southern Avenue. The fresh coat of white on the building gives it a grand look while the French windows overlooking the street make your mind wander to a thousand things while sipping coffee, nibbling on their munchies, or wanting more of their super-soft, fresh, and moist pastries. We decided to experience it ourselves and headed over on a fine evening.
We started with Sauteed Mushrooms with garlic bread. The umami flavour that the juicy mushrooms brought to our palate was unforgettable, and we wiped the plate clean in no time as we scooped a generous amount, placed it on the hot and freshly baked garlic bread, and bit into them whole-heartedly. Side by side, we kept sipping Nutella Capuccino. The goodness of chocolatey Nutella with the slight bitterness of coffee paired very well, and the fresh cream foam on top balanced the two individualistic flavours of the drink.
Up next, we munched on Fish Finger made of succulent Bekti pieces. The crispy outer fried layer, along with the softness of the fish inside, when accompanied with a mildly tangy tartare sauce, made for a wonderful combination of flavours. It was served with French fries, which actually turned it into two favourites on one plate!
For the mains, we took a quick break to see our Pizza Caprina with the Neapolitan crust being made live in the kitchens before it hit our tables. A generous amount of vegetables and countless cheese gratings later, the pizza was thrust into the woodfire oven. After a while, when it reached our tables, the melted cheese bubbled off in the heat, the veggies perfectly cooked, and the crust–thick, hard, and smokey-made us dive straight for a slice. The cheese made it very stretchy and delicious while the chunks of vegetables – onion, bell-pepper, olives, corn- were a texture breaker. We added some drops of balsamic vinegar as per our taste to make it even more envious.
The second main was a herby and succulent Chicken steak with red wine jus served with herbed fried rice and brown sauce. Packed with protein and carbs, this healthy one-plate meal was an instant hunger diffuser. We wrapped up the meal with the classic combination of cold Orange Chocolate along with one of their irresistible chocolate pastries.
At Southern Avenue
Open from 8 am to 11 pm
Price for two (approx.): 800+