Calcutta

This popular coffee joint gets its new address in South Kolkata

Here's what we recommend for you to keep your eyes on
This popular coffee joint gets its new address in South Kolkata
Sauteed Mushrooms with garlic breadPhoto - Sourav Banerjee
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

If you are a coffee lover and want to spend some quiet time with your cuppa over a book, enjoy quality time with friends and family, or are just craving for a warm sip in the frequently drizzling weather of Kolkata, check out Craft Coffee Experience Centre’s latest outlet at Southern Avenue. The fresh coat of white on the building gives it a grand look while the French windows overlooking the street make your mind wander to a thousand things while sipping coffee, nibbling on their munchies, or wanting more of their super-soft, fresh, and moist pastries. We decided to experience it ourselves and headed over on a fine evening.

Orange Chocolate
Orange ChocolatePhoto - Sourav Banerjee

We started with Sauteed Mushrooms with garlic bread. The umami flavour that the juicy mushrooms brought to our palate was unforgettable, and we wiped the plate clean in no time as we scooped a generous amount, placed it on the hot and freshly baked garlic bread, and bit into them whole-heartedly. Side by side, we kept sipping Nutella Capuccino. The goodness of chocolatey Nutella with the slight bitterness of coffee paired very well, and the fresh cream foam on top balanced the two individualistic flavours of the drink.

Fish Finger
Fish FingerPhoto - Sourav Banerjee

Up next, we munched on Fish Finger made of succulent Bekti pieces. The crispy outer fried layer, along with the softness of the fish inside, when accompanied with a mildly tangy tartare sauce, made for a wonderful combination of flavours. It was served with French fries, which actually turned it into two favourites on one plate!

Pizza Caprina the neapolitan crust
Pizza Caprina the neapolitan crustPhoto - Sourav Banerjee

For the mains, we took a quick break to see our Pizza Caprina with the Neapolitan crust being made live in the kitchens before it hit our tables. A generous amount of vegetables and countless cheese gratings later, the pizza was thrust into the woodfire oven. After a while, when it reached our tables, the melted cheese bubbled off in the heat, the veggies perfectly cooked, and the crust–thick, hard, and smokey-made us dive straight for a slice. The cheese made it very stretchy and delicious while the chunks of vegetables – onion, bell-pepper, olives, corn- were a texture breaker. We added some drops of balsamic vinegar as per our taste to make it even more envious.

Chicken steak with red wine jus
Chicken steak with red wine jusPhoto - Sourav Banerjee

The second main was a herby and succulent Chicken steak with red wine jus served with herbed fried rice and brown sauce. Packed with protein and carbs, this healthy one-plate meal was an instant hunger diffuser. We wrapped up the meal with the classic combination of cold Orange Chocolate along with one of their irresistible chocolate pastries.

This popular coffee joint gets its new address in South Kolkata
Skip the kitchens on Sundays and drop by at this multi-cuisine brunch in Kolkata for a hearty meal
Nutella Capuccino
Nutella Capuccino Photo- Sourav Banerjee

At Southern Avenue

Open from 8 am to 11 pm

Price for two (approx.):  800+

This popular coffee joint gets its new address in South Kolkata
This popular North Indian eatery has recently opened its second outlet in Kolkata
Food
cafe
Kolkata
food review
Southern Avenue
new outlet
Craft Coffee Experience Centre

Related Stories

No stories found.