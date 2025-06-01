This popular coffee joint gets its new address in South Kolkata

For the mains, we took a quick break to see our Pizza Caprina with the Neapolitan crust being made live in the kitchens before it hit our tables. A generous amount of vegetables and countless cheese gratings later, the pizza was thrust into the woodfire oven. After a while, when it reached our tables, the melted cheese bubbled off in the heat, the veggies perfectly cooked, and the crust–thick, hard, and smokey-made us dive straight for a slice. The cheese made it very stretchy and delicious while the chunks of vegetables – onion, bell-pepper, olives, corn- were a texture breaker. We added some drops of balsamic vinegar as per our taste to make it even more envious.