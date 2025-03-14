Here are all the nostalgic flavours we tasted at this bar and kitchen takeover in Kolkata

The energy was vivacious and groovy at the Comorin Gurugram bar and kitchen takeover at The Conversation Room recently. With people chatting away as they devoured their wholesome one-day special pop-up menu courses, many flocked to the bar to see the delicious cocktails being handcrafted live before they reached their tables. Of course the foot tapping music also played a part to set the mood for the evening. We stepped in to check out their specially curated pop-up course and here’s all that we ate.
The Nimbu masala avocado, Banarasi aloo papad amuse bouche had a hint of citrus which gave a zesty twist to the otherwise usually plain avocado. The banarasi papad lent a crispy note to the dish and its savouriness balanced the the citrusy ting of the nimbu avocado. While at the first bite the nimbu may not hit instantly, the aftertaste of the lemon was quite a buzz on the tongue afterwards. This also resembled a desi version of the Mexican tacos.
We paired it with the Neer More 2.0 cocktail. This was a re-imagination of the classic south Indian drink. The thick tasty coriander foam with a couple of curry patta on top and a clear drink below was quite the presentation. After we drank past the foam was when the alcohol hit the tongue. This creativity in the cocktail was really commendable and was one of those beverages which would stay with us for a long time.
We opted for a non-vegetarian main course consisting of Champaran Mutton, Ole Ki chutney and Sattu Parantha served with a whole spicy roasted garlic on the side. The Ole Ki Chutney was a hidden component of the dish and its innovation garnered our complete attention. The Champaran mutton on the other hand was so soft that it peeled off the bone with the first touch. The gravy was mildly spicy with a hint of sweetness and was immensely satisfying. The roasted garlic on the side lent the dish an added pungency which could be modified as per the eater’s choice. And the crunchy crackling puri-sized Sattu parantha was crusty on the outside and soft on the inside.
Taking a break before moving on to our dessert we sipped through the Mango and Fig Highball. With the sweetness of mango and spiciness of the spice salt on the rim, it was balanced in flavours and refreshing in taste.
The last course of the evening really transported us to the heritage lanes of north Kolkata where malai toast remains to be a famous breakfast for decades. Replicating the same dish in cheeni malai toast, honeycomb, as a dessert was truly an ode to the City of Joy. While the breakfast has always been on our minds, it was creative to see the sweetness of the dish being harnessed as a dessert. This four layered dessert was a textural delight. The crunchy toasts at the bottom with a thick generous layer of velvety smooth malai on top, sprinkled with chunky sugar granules and topped with crushed caramelised honeycomb, left us wanting for more.