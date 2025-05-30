Jamai Sasthi 2025: Stepping out for a grand meal? Let these Kolkata eateries take care of the rest

Planning for a family get together this Jamai Sasthi, here is a list of places you can stop at for their wonderful brunches and dinning buffets.
From Biryani to continental, do not miss out on these places for a hearty Jamai Sasthi gathering.
Biryani in a bucket
While the love of Biryani in Kolkata – of course with aloo- will exceed even tons of buckets, but Awadhi cuisine diner Oudh 1590 brings to Kolkata one of the firsts concept of Biryani bucket. Available for the Jamai Sasthi special celebration on June 1, you can get the Murgh Dum Biryani Bucket , Gosht Dum Biryani bucket for four to six people. Apart from the Biryani buckets you can also relish their a la carte menu. Available across Oudh 1590 outlets from 12 pm onwards at Rs 1399+ onwards.
Platter Perfect
This Jamai Sasthi treat your meat loving Jamai to a platter full of perfection from Aminia. Available in Mutton Platter, Chicken Platter, Hyderabadi Platter and Lucknowi Platter, you can gorge on delicious dishes like Mutton Biryani with Egg, Mutton Chaap, Aminia Special Paratha, Butter Naan, Chicken Achari Kebab, Murg Hyderabadi, Rara Murg, Raita, Green salad and more. Available across all outlets till June 8 at Rs 2299+ onwards.
Away from the city chatters
Want to spend the day as a family reunion, then what better a place than Vedic Village Spa Resort- near the city and yet outside enough to block away the unnecessary chatters for a day so you can spend quality time with loved ones? Check out Jamai Bhoj at Bhoomi with its specially curated meal including Bhetki Butter Fry, Bhapa Murgi, Ole Bhorta, Jhol Chow and more. If you are only available on the weekend then visit Yagna for a hearty brunch comprising a multi-cuisine buffet. Available till June 1 in Bhoomi at Rs 1800+ and on June 1 at Yagna at Rs 1499+ per person between 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Brunch Bonanza
You cannot miss out on the Jabardast Jamaisasthi at Fairfield by Marriott. This brunch consisting of all your favourite food will be available between 12:30 pm – 4 pm on June 1. Thus, if you are ready to make sure that your son-in-law experiences the best Jamai ador then do not skip on the hand-crafted, authentic and traditional meals prepared by the expert chefs of this luxury hotel.