Jamai Sasthi 2025: Stepping out for a grand meal? Let these Kolkata eateries take care of the rest

From Biryani to continental, do not miss out on these places for a hearty Jamai Sasthi gathering.

Biryani in a bucket

While the love of Biryani in Kolkata – of course with aloo- will exceed even tons of buckets, but Awadhi cuisine diner Oudh 1590 brings to Kolkata one of the firsts concept of Biryani bucket. Available for the Jamai Sasthi special celebration on June 1, you can get the Murgh Dum Biryani Bucket , Gosht Dum Biryani bucket for four to six people. Apart from the Biryani buckets you can also relish their a la carte menu. Available across Oudh 1590 outlets from 12 pm onwards at Rs 1399+ onwards.