Halloween 2025: Here's how Kolkata cafes and diners are welcoming spooky season

What could be a better setting to have your Halloween dinner than a 120-year-old house, turned into a café? Visit This Must Be The Place for a six-course Halloween-special dinner under a warm candlelight glow, which would turn the space into a charmingly eerie hideaway, tucked in the busy streets of Kolkata. This Halloween dinner has limited seats so that one can enjoy the experience to the fullest with dishes like Tomato Basil Cappuccino, Wicked Rice Balls, Devil’s Garden Salad, Mini Kosha Pizza Spell, Pasta from the Abyss, and Graveyard Mousse Jar, along with a super secret signature potion brewed in-house, just for the night. What's more, it is encouraged to dress up like you do for Halloween during dinner to fully get into the mood. Dinner on a pre-booking basis on Oct 31, 7:30 pm onwards. Booking at 8240966508.