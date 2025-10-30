Halloween 2025: Here's how Kolkata cafes and diners are welcoming spooky season

Every year on October 31, Kolkata diners come up with interesting trick or treats for the people as they embark upon a celebration of the undead. Over the years, Halloween has picked up quite significantly, and now it is a date that is definitely included in everyone’s calendars to chill out in their favourite lounges, hotels, and cafes or host house parties at home. Here’s a quick look at how Kolkata diners celebrate this special day. From eerie themed décor and ambiance to spooky meals drawing inspiration from the orange-black autumns across the world, one can experience them all.
What could be a better setting to have your Halloween dinner than a 120-year-old house, turned into a café? Visit This Must Be The Place for a six-course Halloween-special dinner under a warm candlelight glow, which would turn the space into a charmingly eerie hideaway, tucked in the busy streets of Kolkata. This Halloween dinner has limited seats so that one can enjoy the experience to the fullest with dishes like Tomato Basil Cappuccino, Wicked Rice Balls, Devil’s Garden Salad, Mini Kosha Pizza Spell, Pasta from the Abyss, and Graveyard Mousse Jar, along with a super secret signature potion brewed in-house, just for the night. What's more, it is encouraged to dress up like you do for Halloween during dinner to fully get into the mood. Dinner on a pre-booking basis on Oct 31, 7:30 pm onwards. Booking at 8240966508.
This Halloween, step into the world of Lucky Tigerr, which turns ‘wicked’ just for one night. With Wicked Bites and Sinful Sips, witness spookiness meeting sophistication. An ambiance that reflects eerie charm, delicious thrills, and playful frights, with a delectable menu that is both spooky and elegant, is what visitors are in for. Comprising Chef’s Halloween Crystal Dumplings, Black Witch Prawn Har Hao, Cream Cheese and Fiery Red-blooded Vegetable Dumplings, Mud Cake, Spider web cheesecake, and RIP Tiramisu, one would be can await treats and tricks on the plate. On October 31, 7 pm onwards at Rs 1500+ (approx.) for two.
Known for its innovation and presentation, Bonne Femme has planned something spooky and surprising for all its patrons this Halloween. With a festive and fall-inspired menu curated from inspirations across the globe, one can expect unforgettable flavours with a touch of autumn and a hint of eerie elegance in every dish. From the Armenian Berry Pulao, a twist on the Ghapama, to the Hungarian-inspired showstopper Pumpkin Roast Mutton Goulash, one would find them all. Pair your food with drinks like Pumpkin-spiced cold brew and enjoy a refreshing meal. On Oct 31 for Rs 1000+ (approx.) for two.
Experience Cinco de Mayo: Night of the Living Dead at the Olive Café and Bar, this Halloween. Here’s making your weekends fun with a touch of dark drama paired with elegance. Sip on cocktails like Cinco de Mayo, Black Magic, Eye for an Eye, and enjoy delicious signature dishes. Come dressed for the occasion because there will be a live face–painting counter along with music, lights, and ambiance. On November 1, 10:30 pm onwards from Rs 2000+ (approx.) for two.
One of the most ‘lit’ places of Kolkata, Cal-On at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, is back with its Halloween party. Step in and witness the space turn into a spooky playground with ghoulish décor, themed lights, and a costume party to remember. Dig into small plates like Dragon Roll, Beijing Lamb Shank, Sea Bass Miso Skewers, and pair them with Meteor Shower, Clarus, Revere, and craft brews. On Oct 31, 8 pm onwards at Rs 3500+ (approx.) for two.
Hell isn’t just in mythology; remember how work pressure often makes you call the corporate world a living hell? Drawing from this SOCIAL opens its doors to every soul to come and enjoy their Corporate Hell set-up this Halloween. Tombstones mark missed targets; skeletons remind you of unpaid overtime and much more, bringing out the dark comedy in modern work culture and an appraisal based on how hard you party through the night. Check out a curated cocktail menu that includes CTRL+ALT+BOO, Micromanaged, 9 to Deadline, Error 404, and more. With expert DJs setting the mood, gourmet dishes on your tables, and decor like tombstones, missing posters, bingo cards, and more, this is one manifestation corporate employees did not see coming. On October 31, 7 pm onwards.
Newly opened café Kaldi Bean is all set to welcome visitors to the café which will turn into Halloween Horrorland for not one but three days. With fun ambiance and décor, guests can experience many photo moments, have their future read by a tarot card reading, enjoy a special trick or treat dessert and other happy Halloween offers. On from Oct 30– Nov 1, 2025.
