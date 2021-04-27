Whether it's a small gathering, a lavish party or a corporate affair, artisanal catering service brand Parika Gourmet has been impressing the city with its well-curated flavourful delicacies for a decade now. The gourmet catering brand celebrates the tenth year of its culinary journey with a whole new range of offerings that are available on all major food aggregator platforms.

The brand, spearheaded by food connoisseur Vidisha Bathwal, who is driven by her love of global flavours and commitment to service, takes its patrons on an unparalleled gastronomic journey with its revamped menu.

Parsi spread by Paprika Gourmet

"I am overwhelmed and emotional to have completed 10 years of my journey in the culinary space with Paprika. I hope the city which is synonymous with food has enjoyed our curations and we will always strive to deliver innovations and quality to our patrons," shares Vidisha.

Laksa

Besides retaining some of its iconic favourites on the menu like Laksa, Clay pot rice, Turkish pizza, Vietnamese rolls, Parsi Dhansak and Chocolate baked Alaska, they have introduced new items such as gluten-free Sourdough bread, Zatar sundried tomato focaccia with pesto and veggie filling and Charcoal sourdough bread.

Dessert jar

The menu highlights exotic platters like The Irani Special platter that consists of Parsi specialities like Parsi Patrani, Dhansak, Parsi Potato Stew and Lagan nu Custard, Mad Mex platter including Mexican Rice bowl, Quesadillas, Sweet potato roast pepper tacos and Torta De Tres Leches, Punjab da Dhaba platter comprising Koyle Wali Sarson Ka Saag, Pindi Channa, Amritsari Kulcha and Kachumber, and Alpine Indulgence platter containing Gruyere 4 cheese fondue, Grissini, Smoked paprika mushroom and Asparagus cheese baklava. Each of these platters includes a range of appetisers, mains and desserts.

Sourdough

Besides, you can also choose from their wide range of exotic fusion desserts that includes Ice cream sandwiches, Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, Gajar Halwa Tarts, Rasmalai Disc and Oreo Chocolate among others.

Price for 2: Rs 1,500 ++