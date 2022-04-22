Summer Treats Galore: Taste the plant-based Chef's Signature menu from Zobet

The cutting-edge watering hole Zobet on Camac Street has always been grand about its classic global offerings. The good news is that the 165-seater eatery with quirky minimalist accents has revamped and further added to its elaborate menu. And this time it has chosen to go mostly green with an array of vegetarian dishes and a few meaty ones right from the chef’s den. We headed out to the dimly lit hub decked in hues of grey to feast on their newly introduced Chef's Signature summer menu.

Bokchoy Roll Dim Sum

“My main focus was to keep the fare plant-based. Our newest offerings are a product of the fact that we have a large vegetarian customer base and summer has already started taking its toll. We have also been alert that no two palates are the same; hence, we have tried stirring up flavours that cater to every unique taste bud and introduced two new non-vegetarian items namely Afghani Chicken Arancini and Soy and Spice Bourbon Braised Drums of Heaven for Meatatarians,” shared Executive Chef Debanshu Mondal with Indulge.

Chef Debanshu Mondal

We feel that the four-course Chef’s Signature menu is perfect for those, who are looking to nibble on some munchies on their not-so-very-dry days. With stellar appetisers like Poached Peking Dimsums predominantly made of Shitake & Fungus Mushrooms and faux Caviar, Bokchoy Roll Dim Sum consisting of Roasted Pumpkin and Five-Spice Peanuts wrapped tenderly rolled in Pumpkin leaves, and thinly sliced semi-transparent Zucchini Crisps, be assured to go easy on your stomach.

Poached Peking Dim Sum

The entrées are safe numbers with traditional combos like Sarso Da Saag- Makki De Roti and Parmesan Crusted Lucknowi Dum Aloo and Khameeri Naan to name a few. We found them to be running a little behind when it came to taste in comparison to the preceding dishes.

Sarso da Saag & Makki De Roti

However, we soon found ourselves drooling over a plate full of mouth-watering sweetness with a portion of the classic Blueberry Cheesecake from the regular menu. Chef Debanshu promptly adds, “We also have a range of avant-garde sugary delicacies down our pipeline. We intend to introduce it soon. The sweet nothings will consist of an ambrosial curation of three treats touching base with fruity and chocolatey notes.”

Tomorrow Land

Having taken a sneak peek into what is yet to be introduced, Indulge suggests you hold your breath for a platter full of happiness named Tomorrow Land- made of Orange Marmalade on Dulce de Leche Tart paired with strawberry mousse and nutty & fudgy chocolate soil. You may as well dig into the Japanese Spice Brownie Pull Me Up, or a portion of the Italian-Mexican concoction of Tiramisu and Tres Leches Cake.

Tiramisu Tres Leches

Price for Two: Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol; Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol

Where: 6, Camac Street, Fort Knox Building (4th Floor) Kolkata - 700017