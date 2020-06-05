Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is serving up authentic and traditional Awadh cuisine, and how!

Chef Asif Iqbal has put together 'Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh' - a royal culinary extravaganza that will

showcase the enriched aromas of the Awadh region. Expect an enticing menu with dishes like Shahi Murgh Sikampuri Kebab, Murgh Gilafi Seekh, Nawabi Khumbh Ki Galouti, and Subz Gullar Kebab. Gravies and dal with the flavours of age-old recipes like Murgh Shahi Korma, Lagan ka Murgh, Badshahi Anjeeri Kofta, Shahi Paneer and Dal Sultani are not to be missed!

The festival kicks off on June 5, dishes will be home delivered.