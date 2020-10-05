Have you ever tasted a Moon cake? This rich pastry, filled with sweet-bean or lotus-seed paste is traditionally eaten during the August Moon festival celebrated in China, Korea and Japan. And now, thanks to chefs at Taj Coromandel and Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway - you can get a taste of this delicacy right here in Chennai.

Here is a quick history lesson for those curious about the origin of this dish. During the era of the Yuan dynasty, it is said that moon cakes were used as a vessel for dispersing secret notes - helping the Han Chinese overthrow their Mongolian rulers. This makes sense, given the thin crust on the exterior and soft filling on the inside.

Fast forward to the present day and moon cakes are eaten while sipping tea and looking at the roundest, brightest moon of the year, typically after a family dinner. In Chinese culture, roundness is a symbol of completeness and togetherness. A full moon represents prosperity and reunion for the whole family.

As for how they taste - moon cakes are savory and salty. Imagine a combination of flavors like candied ham and coarsely chopped nuts and seeds ranging from almonds and walnuts to watermelon and pumpkin seeds. Not quite like any cake we have had, this one we are told might be an acquired taste.

Golden Dragon, the signature Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine restaurant at Taj Coromandel is also bringing the celebration of the festival alive with flavours like Sesame coated fried fish in sweet chilli sauce, Steamed chicken with spring onion, ginger and garlic sauce, Mandarin-style Pork spare ribs, Hunan-style Spicy lamb, Stir-fried pumpkin with scallions and fresh chilli, Tofu in oyster mushroom sauce and Mushrooms in ginger and spring onion sauce.



From Sian, which serves Oriental cuisine at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, expect specials like Chicken Shanghai (a pan-fried spicy chicken dumpling), Lamb black pepper dumpling (Minced lamb, black pepper steamed dumpling), Char siu bao (barbeque pork-stuffed bun), Duck roll (crispy duck roll with carrot, leek and scallion with hoisin sauce) and for dessert Lemongrass crème brulee and Chilled coconut pudding.

Ongoing till October 13. Available for dine-in and delivery.