As the summer heat hits us on full blast, it is essential to drink more fluids. A good preface to let you know that there is a new Beer and Slider festival at the Hyatt Regency Chennai, starting this weekend. Pair chilled mugs of frothy gold is a versatile selection of sliders ranging from Gosht to Goan Rissole.



The latter, which is Portuguese-inspired even comes with its own custom recheado dip (toddy vinegar, tamarind pulp and garlic). And executive chef Deva Kumar tells us that squid ink is injected into the

bun for a matté black appeal.



A quick glance at the menu reveals that the culinary team has picked a number of ingredients you wouldn’t find on a typical burger menu. Black truffle and brie, anyone?



“Burgers are everywhere and so, we definitely wanted to do something a bit more peculiar,” says chef Deva, who spent about four weeks playing around with flavour combinations before he finalised the list. Fillings apart, also look out for textured ‘buns’ like the reimagined savoury Belgian waffle option with a juicy confit of chicken flavoured with thyme and garlic and Gruyere cheese. That said, if you prefer a good ol’ classic — there are plenty of those as well.

March 12 to 21. At Lobby Lounge and 365 A.S, Hyatt Regency. 12 pm to 11 pm. INR 1,099 onwards per

person.