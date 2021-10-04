Recipe: This Muesli and Chia parfait is perfect for breakfast or dessert!

Want something quick and delicious for breakfast? This recipe is healthy, easy to put whip up in a rush and makes for a great snapshot on your Instagram grid.

Muesli and Chia Parfait

Ingredients

2 cups milk of your choice (dairy or nut milk)

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup organic chia

½ cup fresh fruits

1 cup muesli of your choice

2 tablespoons of jam or berry compote (optional)

Method

In a medium-size bowl whisk together the milk, honey or maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla extract.



Stir in the chia seed into this mixture.



Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator. Refrigerate for at least four hours, preferably overnight.

When ready to serve, layer the chia pudding, Bagrry’s Muesli, and fresh fruit in small glasses.

If there is any leftover chia pudding, keep in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Shared by Chef Deepak Shirur, Consulting Chef, Bagrry’s India.