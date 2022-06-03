The Leela introduces Aujasya, a wellness programme where nutrition meets gastronomy

Next year will be the International Year of Millets. But The Leela Palace Chennai, has jumped ahead with the theme, we find out, over a degustation of Aujasya (vigour of life in Sanskrit) — the hotel’s new wellness programme where health meets gastronomy. In the pipeline for a couple of months now, this elaborate 60-odd item menu will be available alongside the regular menu at Spectra, as well as for in-room dining, “to give guests the option of a healthier choice,” says executive chef, Anshuman Bali, who joins us for lunch.



There is also a collection of 10 cocktails in the pipeline for their bar, Library Blu, that infuses (sometimes for three days for potency) herbs like curry leaves that provide health benefits like weight loss and hair growth. We get a taste of this with Namma Madras with a base of rum infused with the likes of cumin, curry leaves and a hit of green chilli, balanced out by the sweetness of tender coconut water.

Forbidden Apple salad



Much research has gone into the making of this menu which can be found across Leela properties. In fact, it took a team of chefs brainstorming in Delhi to put it together. The results are impressive indeed as is evident from our five-course menu that is calorie counted and antioxidant-rich, but in equal part packing in oodles of deliciousness.

Ragi millet paniyaram





Just a millet

Our Amuse Bouche is a Ragi Millet Paniyaram with a gentle crisp, a dollop of tomato chutney for tang and a sprinkle of curry leaf dust. The Forbidden Apple Salad, unfortunately, impresses more with its name than taste so we’re keen to escape into our entrée of Spinach and Sundried Tomato Risotto made with a combination of barnyard and finger millets, as well as quinoa. We also get the addition of roasted chicken for some lean protein and just a hint of parmesan that brings it all together. Rustic and simple, we are keen to try this one at home soon.

Bitter Chocolate Ganache infused with orange zest



Grain bowls

Even better is the Himalayan Earth Bowl which arrives at our table filled with the goodness of Himalayan Red Kedgeree, roasted carrots and salmon with a drizzle of teriyaki sauce (vegetarians can opt for braised tofu). Dessert really brings it home for us with a Bitter Chocolate Ganache infused with orange zest, sugar-free and all of 192 calories!

Meal for two INR 6,500.

