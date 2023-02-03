Everyday is a weekend getaway at Sundays, a restobar with tropical vibes and fab food in Anna Nagar

Everyday is a weekend getaway — reads the neon signage at Chennai’s newest restobar. We love the name of this spot, as well, which works perfectly in tune with its ethos — Sundays. Joing the band of watering holes in Anna Nagar, this spacious 5,000 sq ft property is located on a quiet residential street in Chinthamani. But step inside to be immediately transported to an Instagram landscape of tropical vibes with gorgeous natural light coming through the 14-foot high ceiling, making for a destination that transitions well from day to night.

Classic cheese quarter pounder

Malai broccoli





Marathon menu

Owned by mother-daughter duo, Anitha Shivakumar (Parambriym) and Shivita (The Hideout Bistro, now closed), this space we are told has been in the pipeline for a couple of years now. “We did a lot of research, especially around the food,” Shivita tells us, as we get busy with plates of crisp Korean Bouchon Fried Chicken and Pepperoni pizza slices, indulgent with a generous topping of mozzarella. And she isn’t kidding around, the menu leaves you spoilt for choice with salads, pasta, pizza, burgers and sandwiches, tandoor and biryani. This is in addition to elaborate European and Asian sections and a marriage of traditional and western bar eats that include options like Sago Vadam and Chicken Cigars.

Mangalore ghee roast

Mocktail





Watermelon & gin

We find ourselves intrigued by the 4 States section, which boasts a number of regional delicacies that are commonplace in Bengaluru, but you would not so easily find in Chennai. “So now, you don’t have to escape to Bengaluru for the weekend, because we have it all right here,” Shivita says. We try a pot of Donne Biryani, with its distinctive green colour, derived from a paste of fresh coriander and mint. Then, there is the hot-as-hell Andhra Chilli Chicken, that is also green, but from an explosion of green chillies. You might want to do yourself a favour, and order with a side of curd. Also not to miss is the aromatic Mangalore Ghee Roast, that looks deceptively spicy, courtesy the dynamite red masala, but really isn’t and carries a depth of flavour from the assorted spice mix. Dessert was still under trials during our visit. But the Golden Golden Hour, a creative blend of a gin and tonic-meets-vanilla cold brew, works just as well. If you prefer something fresh and fruitier, we suggest the Bubble Bath with gin, watermelon, orgeat and basil. Here’s raising a toast to Sundays, any day of week.

Opens today. Meal for two, inclusive of beverages: INR 2,000.

