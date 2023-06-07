Flexing flax facts: Your guide to the healthy superfood

Classified as a ‘superfood’ with bioactive compounds and health-promoting benefits, flaxseeds have taken their place in the dietary ways of numerous people across the globe. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and dietary fibres, flaxseeds are loaded with essential nutrients that help in digestion and in promoting satiety.

Composition

As Manjusha Rooth D, dietician, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, MRC Nagar, points out, “An analysis of brown Canadian flaxseed contains 41% of average fat, 20% of protein, 28% of total dietary fibre, 7.7% of moisture, and 3.4% of ash. The main bioactive compounds in flaxseeds include Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), liganans secoisolariciresional diglucoside and fibre.”



Benefits

Consumption of flaxseeds prevents various diseases that are linked to poor diets. While doing so, they also inevitably regulate illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, strokes, and cardiovascular diseases.

“With such nutritional values, flaxseeds play a vital role in anti-oxidant functions, anti-cancer activity, bone health, anti-diabetic functions, anti-nutirents, infant allergies and respiratory disease,” adds Dr Manjusha.



Anti-cancer activity

As various clinical studies suggest, the ‘lignans’ present in flaxseeds have antioxidant properties. This employs functional hormonal mechanisms in preventing various types of cancers involving the prostate gland, lung, colon, ovary, endometrium, hepatocellular, and cervix.

Reduction in cholesterol levels

The consumption of flaxseeds improves the serum lipid and lipoprotein levels of the body. The significant amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, proteins, and soluble fibres have proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases including atherosclerosis or ischemic heart disease.

The soluble fibres present in flaxseeds have been demonstrated to be highly beneficial at “suppressing hunger, cravings and potentially promoting weight loss,” says Dr Manjusha As flaxseed is commonly used to improve digestive health or relieve constipation it may also help lower total blood cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL or bad) cholesterol levels which may reduce the risk of heart disease. This suggests that diabetic patients, hypertensive patients, and cardiac patients can include flaxseeds in their diets.

Mane matters

Flaxseed gel, a conditioner made out of processed flaxseeds, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, vitamin E, and magnesium, which promotes faster hair growth and nourishment to hair follicles. The presence of vitamin E provides nourishment to the scalp, which lessens the harm done by free radicals.

Benefits on skin

The fatty acids in flaxseed gel aid in moisture retention which results in shiny and smooth skin texture.

Applying flaxseed gel on the face works as an anti-ageing gel in removing dead cells from the skin.

Omega-3 fatty acids present in this gel prevent the skin from drying and loosening.

Flaxseed gel regulates the body’s levels of oestrogen, reducing acne outbreaks and skin sensitivity.

The polyunsaturated fatty acids in the gel improve skin hydration. This also prevents skin damage from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Health risks

Due to the mild hormonal effects, pregnant women should avoid flaxseeds, flaxseed oil, and supplements.

Some compounds within flaxseeds such as cyanogenic glycosides and linatine have been identified as potentially toxic compounds. It may cause allergic reactions, while worsening inflammation in the body, inducing loose stools, and Intestinal blockage.

Consumption

Dr Manjusha explains, “Three common forms of flaxseeds available for human consumption, include whole flaxseeds, grounded flaxseeds, and flaxseed oil.” While there are limited restrictions on flaxseed intake per day, 1 to 2 tablespoons of consumption is considered to be a healthy option.

Powdered seeds can be mixed with milk or any health mix of one’s choice daily.

Whole flaxseeds are suitable to be consumed while added to fresh fruit juices of any kind.

Add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed to your hot or cold breakfast cereal.

A tablespoon of ground flaxseed to mayonnaise or mustard when making a sandwich gives a healthy and tasty dietary choice.

Bake ground flaxseed into cookies, muffins, bread, and other baked goods.

Flaxseeds in Indian recipes